Clubcard Price

3.8(5)Write a review
Fibre One 90 Calorie Doughnut Strawberry 4X23g
£2.50
£2.72/100g

1 x doughnut (23g)

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1634kJ

Product Description

  • High in fibre doughnut with strawberry and cream flavour coating (15%) and strawberry and cream flavour coated sugar pieces (1.5%).
  • Have what you crave!
  • Craving for a sweet treat but you watch what you eat? Fibre One 90 Calorie Doughnuts - Indulge your cravings with your favorite ring doughnuts without the guilt. Unbelievably delicious and high in fibre, each doughnut is covered with a smooth icing and generously topped with crunchy sprinkles.
  • Wow! Have what you crave!
  • © General Mills
  • 4 individually wrapped
  • Wow great taste
  • Guilt-free indulgence
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 92G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Oligofructose, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Polydextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Egg White Powder, Wheat Starch, Egg Powder, Corn Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Grape Juice Powder, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Potato Fibre, Salt, Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Mono- and Di-glycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Sorbitan Tristearate, Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Colour (Beetroot Red), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Phosphates, Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Flavouring, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Gum Arabic), Psyllium Husk Fibre, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.
  • Your comments and questions are welcome.
  • Careline: 0800 0304 753 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.fibreone.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 x doughnut (23g)%* (23g)
Energy1634kJ376kJ4%
-391kcal90kcal
Fat21.4g4.9g7%
of which saturates13.7g3.2g16%
Carbohydrate37.0g8.5g3%
of which sugars12.3g2.8g3%
Fibre21.8g5.0g-
Protein4.4g1.0g2%
Salt0.65g0.15g3%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000kcal)---
Contains 4 portions---
5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Delish!

5 stars

Absolutely love these - they do quite tast like donuts. A little sticky in the summer heat though. The only think that puts me off buying is that they're so expensive. I'll have to buy them when on offer

Good quality but overpriced

3 stars

Good quality and good flavour but they are very small which makes them overpriced for what they are. Being so small is probably why they are only 90 calories

Lovely tasty treat.

5 stars

I loved it. Yes it is smaller than a normal doughnut. But I thought it was a decent size. The cake was quite moist. Will buy it again.

Awful

1 stars

Awful, coating was all sticky and slimy. Does have the texture of a doughnut but really sickly sweet. A shame really because I really like their other products especially the salted caramel squares. Sad to say ate half of the first one and the rest of the box went in the bin.

These are really nice. They are small but taste li

5 stars

These are really nice. They are small but taste like an actual doughnut. Just wish the price wasn’t so high!

