Fibre One 90 Calorie Doughnut Strawberry 4X23g

Delish!
Absolutely love these - they do quite tast like donuts. A little sticky in the summer heat though. The only think that puts me off buying is that they're so expensive. I'll have to buy them when on offer
Good quality but overpriced
Good quality and good flavour but they are very small which makes them overpriced for what they are. Being so small is probably why they are only 90 calories
Lovely tasty treat.
I loved it. Yes it is smaller than a normal doughnut. But I thought it was a decent size. The cake was quite moist. Will buy it again.
Awful
Awful, coating was all sticky and slimy. Does have the texture of a doughnut but really sickly sweet. A shame really because I really like their other products especially the salted caramel squares. Sad to say ate half of the first one and the rest of the box went in the bin.
These are really nice. They are small but taste li
These are really nice. They are small but taste like an actual doughnut. Just wish the price wasn’t so high!