We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Montezuma's Black Forest Cherry Dark Chocolate Bar 90G

4.5(2)Write a review
Montezuma's Black Forest Cherry Dark Chocolate Bar 90G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate with Cherry
  • Happy Planet, Happy People
  • Since our foundation in 2000, we've worked to a set of principles we call 'Trading Fairly'. These guide everything we do, from sourcing our cocoa, to developing our products, and working with our partners. We're passionate about finding ways to reduce our impact on our beautiful planet. We're proud that all our packaging is either recyclable, bio-degradable or compostable at home.
  • Helen & Simon Pattinson, Co-founders
  • Find out more montezumas.co.uk
  • "Lashings of whipped cream, dark chocolate cake and of course, cherries made Black Forest Gateau a dessert to die for. This is our very chocolatey and subtle interpretation of this wonderful pudding - enjoy!" Simon
  • 100% recyclable - Help keep our planet beautiful
  • Extraordinary chocolate
  • Made without milk
  • Free from: gluten
  • Free from: colourings, GM & preservatives
  • Perfect for vegans
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate 96% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin & Vanilla Extract), Freeze Dried Cherries 4%, Natural Flavouring: Cherry, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 70% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk, Nuts & Peanuts For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool place

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • MAY CONTAIN CHERRY STONE FRAGMENTS

Name and address

  • Montezuma's Chocolates,
  • West Sussex,
  • PO20 7BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Montezuma's Chocolates,
  • West Sussex,
  • PO20 7BT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy 2354kj589kj
-567kcal142kcal
Fat 40g10g
Of which: saturates 24g6g
Carbohydrates37g9g
Of which: sugars 31g8g
Fibre 9g2g
Protein 9g2g
Salt 0.3g0.08g

Safety information

MAY CONTAIN CHERRY STONE FRAGMENTS

View all Block Chocolate Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Far too sweet

3 stars

Too sweet for me, even just two pieces of it. And in my opinion overpriced for what it is.

Worth paying a bit extra for.

5 stars

Really nice, chocolate and cherry and creamy. Also it’s lovely grated with vanilla ice cream.

A new flavour

4 stars

I wish Tesco stocks up MORE variety of Montezuma's chocolate. It uses lesser sugar but just sweet enough to enjoy the rich velvety dark chocolate, very nice. Only a small point from me is that this cherry flavour is tiny bit strong but my husband loves it :)

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here