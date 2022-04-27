Montezuma's Black Forest Cherry Dark Chocolate Bar 90G

Far too sweet
Too sweet for me, even just two pieces of it. And in my opinion overpriced for what it is.
Worth paying a bit extra for.
Really nice, chocolate and cherry and creamy. Also it’s lovely grated with vanilla ice cream.
A new flavour
I wish Tesco stocks up MORE variety of Montezuma's chocolate. It uses lesser sugar but just sweet enough to enjoy the rich velvety dark chocolate, very nice. Only a small point from me is that this cherry flavour is tiny bit strong but my husband loves it :)