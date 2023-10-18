We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Freeman Sleepy Time Sheet Mask 28Ml

Freeman Sleepy Time Sheet Mask 28Ml

£2.00

£7.14/100ml

Freeman Sleepy Time Sheet Mask 28ml
Catch some ZZZ's with our sleepy time sheet mask! When your skin is feeling a little dull and tired, this sheet mask is perfect to use before you slumber. Infused with magnesium and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate, soothe and calm skin for a good night's sleep.
©2022 Paris Presents Incorporated.
For Restless Skin + MindHyaluronic acid hydrates, magnesium restoresDermatologist testedSuitable for sensitive skin
Pack size: 28ML

Ingredients

Water/Aqua/Eau, Butylene Glycol, Dipropylene Glycol, Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Behenyl Alcohol, Panthenol, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Glycerin, Arginine, Carbomer, Allantoin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Xanthan Gum, Disodium EDTA, Borago Officinalis Extract, Centaurea Cyanus Flower Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Hyacinthus Orientalis (Hyacinth) Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Salvia Sclarea (Clary) Extract, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Tetradecyl Aminobutyroylvalylaminobutyric Urea Trifluoroacetate, Magnesium Chloride

Net Contents

28ml

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Gently unfold sheet mask and apply to clean face. Adjust around eyes, nose, and mouth. Smooth mask following the contours of your face. Leave on and relax for 20 minutes. Remove mask and let skin absorb excess serum by gently patting in; no need to rinse. Use as often as needed.

