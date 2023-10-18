Freeman Sleepy Time Sheet Mask 28ml

Directions: Gently unfold sheet mask and apply to clean face. Adjust around eyes, nose, and mouth. Smooth mask following the contours of your face. Leave on and relax for 20 minutes. Remove mask and let skin absorb excess serum by gently patting in; no need to rinse. Use as often as needed.

Directions: Gently unfold sheet mask and apply to clean face. Adjust around eyes, nose, and mouth. Smooth mask following the contours of your face. Leave on and relax for 20 minutes. Remove mask and let skin absorb excess serum by gently patting in; no need to rinse. Use as often as needed.

Catch some ZZZ's with our sleepy time sheet mask! When your skin is feeling a little dull and tired, this sheet mask is perfect to use before you slumber. Infused with magnesium and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate, soothe and calm skin for a good night's sleep.

Catch some ZZZ's with our sleepy time sheet mask! When your skin is feeling a little dull and tired, this sheet mask is perfect to use before you slumber. Infused with magnesium and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate, soothe and calm skin for a good night's sleep.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023