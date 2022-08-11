Tesco Reduced Fat & Salt 10 Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 300G

Cooked them all at once. Wrapped them individually
Cooked them all at once. Wrapped them individually in greaseproof paper. Froze them. Use them when needed to accompany breakfast egg, tomato or a dinner dish like turkey, bacon and pineapple.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 154kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Microwave
Instructions: Important. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Medium 4-6 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally.
5 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 typical medallions (36g**)
|Energy
|650kJ / 154kcal
|234kJ / 55kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|29.3g
|10.5g
|Salt
|2.48g
|0.89g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 180g.
|-
|-
|Contains 50% less fat and 25% less salt than Tesco Unsmoked Rindless Back Bacon Rashers.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
