Aussie Deep Moisture Hair Conditioner 200ml

Aussie Hair Conditioner enriched with a bonza triple blend of Jojoba Oil, Avocado Oil and Macadamia Nut Oil, this rich and creamy conditioner infuses deliciously deeep moisture into seriously dry, thick & curly hair needing some extra love. The formula is vegan & cruelty free - plus it smells amazing, leaving hair smelling divine. Your thirsty hair will thank you!
CARE AND HYDRATE: Conditioner with intense hydration for seriously dry thick & curly hairINFUSED WITH BONZA OIL BLEND: With Jojoba Oil, Avocado Oil and Macadamia Nut OilPROUDLY CRUELTY-FREE AND VEGAN: formula free from animal-derived ingredientsICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divineRECYCLABLE BOTTLE: Recyclable plastic bottle
Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Stearyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Parfum, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 20, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Coumarin, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil

200ml ℮

Apply a big squeeeze onto wet hair, massage in, then rinse. For best results (yes you guessed it) use with Aussie Deeep Moisture shampoo (As if you’d use anything else!).

