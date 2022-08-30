Paterson's Shortbread Fingers 300G

Very nice biscuits and tasty thank you
Crisp and sweet
A biscuit that you can put away once the packet is open. Nice crisp shortbread that stays fresh in a biscuit tin. An all time favourite.
sawdust would taste better
One end of each biscuit is uneven. Although this makes no difference to the taste or texture, it is unusual for this kind of shortbread.
Quality and service excellent
Same price but generally smaller in suze
Excellent shortbread especially for the price we paid. A lovely addition to our mid morning coffee.
Since the product changed from 380gm to 300gm I am disappointed with the quality, It no longer has the thickness which I liked and several of the fingers in my pack were quite brown at the edges I would much rather have paid 25 pence more for the original product
Excellent quality and texture, subtle taste - not too sweet
Not as good as before.
Definitely not as nice as previously. The packaging has been changed (smaller pack size now for the same price, I think), but the product is also different. More crumbly, less solid & not as buttery.
almost a quarter less but three times the price
well this is no longer an affordable option is it... 39p for 380g now 99p for a 300g box so its almost a quarter less for over two and a half times the price! NOTHING can justify that sort of ripe off hike in pricing.