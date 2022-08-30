We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Paterson's Shortbread Fingers 300G

3.7(26)Write a review
£1.00
£0.33/100g

Product Description

  • Shortbread Fingers
  • Tradition with a Twist™
  • In 1895, John Paterson founded his bakery in the Royal Burgh of Rutherglen, Scotland, when he sold his shortbread from a horse-drawn van. Now, using over 126 years of experience, we've created a shortbread fit for the 21st century which is now our nation's favourite shortbread.
  • Made with EU and Non EU Wheat Flour and Butter.
  • Paterson's, is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.
  • Britain's No 1 Shortbread
  • No hydrogenated fats
  • No artificial colours or sweeteners
  • Non GM ingredients
  • No artificial flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before End see side of pack.

Number of uses

Serving size = 1 biscuit(s) (15g). 20 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • Unit 105,

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions:
  • UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • +44 (0)151 676 2352
  • EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • Unit 105,
  • 3 Lombard St East,
  • Dublin 2,
  • ROI.
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (1 biscuit)*% RI** per servingRI** Adults
Energy2095 kJ314 kJ4%8400 kJ
Fat25g3.8g5%70g
of which Saturates2.9g0.4g2%20g
Carbohydrate62g9.3g4%260g
of which Sugars17g2.6g3%90g
Fibre2.3g0.3g--
Protein6.5g1.0g2%50g
Salt0.68g0.10g2%6g
*Serving size = 1 biscuit(s) (15g). 20 servings per pack----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
26 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very nice biscuits and tasty thank you

5 stars

Very nice biscuits and tasty thank you

Crisp and sweet

5 stars

A biscuit that you can put away once the packet is open. Nice crisp shortbread that stays fresh in a biscuit tin. An all time favourite.

sawdust would taste better

1 stars

sawdust would taste better

One end of each biscuit is uneven. Although this

3 stars

One end of each biscuit is uneven. Although this makes no difference to the taste or texture, it is unusual for this kind of shortbread.

Quality and service excellent

5 stars

Same price but generally smaller in suze

Excellent shortbread especially for the price we p

5 stars

Excellent shortbread especially for the price we paid. A lovely addition to our mid morning coffee.

Since the product changed from 380gm to 300gm I am

3 stars

Since the product changed from 380gm to 300gm I am disappointed with the quality, It no longer has the thickness which I liked and several of the fingers in my pack were quite brown at the edges I would much rather have paid 25 pence more for the original product

Excellent quality and texture, subtle taste - not

5 stars

Excellent quality and texture, subtle taste - not too sweet

Not as good as before.

3 stars

Definitely not as nice as previously. The packaging has been changed (smaller pack size now for the same price, I think), but the product is also different. More crumbly, less solid & not as buttery.

almost a quarter less but three times the price

1 stars

well this is no longer an affordable option is it... 39p for 380g now 99p for a 300g box so its almost a quarter less for over two and a half times the price! NOTHING can justify that sort of ripe off hike in pricing.

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

