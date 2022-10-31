We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

L’Oreal Revitalift Laser Retinol Night Serum 30Ml

Enriched with a naturally sourced trio of caring ingredients, including macro Hyaluronic Acid to care for your skinL'Oréal are removing the cellophane wrapper from the packaging of all L'Oréal Paris skincare products as part of efforts to reduce the use of plastic without compromising the quality of L'Oréal packagingL'Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Pure Retinol Night Serum, international patent pending. A powerful solution to visibly reduce the appearance of even deep wrinkles. Our highest concentration of pure Retinol. So effective, 77% of women saw a reduction in the appearance of deep wrinkles*. Contains a naturally sourced trio of caring ingredients for maxiumum efficacy with exceptional comfort. Powerful results validated by a dermatologists.*Study of 80 users. Dec 2020
Discover our most potent Retinol. Delivering 3X more pure Retinol to the skin. To visibly reduce the appearance of even deep wrinkles.
Visibly reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles with the L'Oreal Paris retinol face serumContains pure retinol (vitamin A)
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

909141 51, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Isononyl Isononanoate, Pentylene Glycol, Dicaprylyl Ether, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Propylene Glycol, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Citric Acid, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Retinol, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Glyceryl Isostearate, PPG-6-Decyltetradeceth-30, Tocopherol, Xanthan Gum, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Isoeugenol, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B264237/1)

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply 3-4 drops to clean, dry skin in the evening before moisturiser. Always use a minimum of SPF 20 the morning after. Revitalift Laser Renew SPF 20.

