The Coconut Collaborative Dairy Free Mango & Passion Fruit 100G
Product Description
- Cultured coconut dessert mango and passion fruit compote.
- Together Under One Tree
- We work with Pur Project and local communities to plant thousands of trees across Southeast Asia. Not only does this help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients, but it also provides a sustainable income for everyone involved.
- A Spoonful of Paradise
- We're a small British company of coconut lovers on a mission to create yogs and puds so thick, creamy and delicious that you wouldn't believe they are made from the humble plant. We only use the freshest coconuts available, farmed ethically, and turn them into yogs without any shortcuts or nasties, for you to enjoy.
- Can we tempt you with our big yog pots?
- Breakfast like a king everyday of the week.
- Plant Based
- Great taste 2017
- Dairy Free
- Fruit Sugars Only
- Contains Live Cultures
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Cultured Coconut Milk (85%) (Coconut Milk, Coconut Water, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Fruit Pectin), Corn Fibre, Cultures (S. Thermophilus + L. Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis)), Mango & Passion Fruit Compote (15%) (Fruit Derived Sugars*, Water, Mango Puree (20%), Passion Fruit Puree (10%), Cornflour, Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate (2.3%), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Beta Carotene)), *From Grape and Apple
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory which handles Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made in France from EU and non EU ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Recipe inspiration
- You can create all sorts of spectacular dishes with our mango & passion fruit coconut yoq, from a wonderfully moist cake to a refreshing ice lolly.
Name and address
- The Coconut Collab.,
- 10 Queen Street Place,
- EC4R 1AG,
- London.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|550 kJ / 132Kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|of which Saturates
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|of which Sugars
|6.3g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.06g
