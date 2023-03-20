Fairy Platinum Antibacterial Washing Up Liquid Eucalyptus 820Ml

Good news for you and your sponge. Bad news for germs. Fairy Antibacterial washing up liquid gives you sparkling clean dishes while the Antibacterial Action protects your sponge for up to 24 hours against bacterial growth. So while your dishes are gleaming and spotless, your sponge is clean, fresh and protected. All set for the next round of cleaning!

For Sparkling Clean Dishes & Protects You Sponge For Up To 24 Hours Against Bacterial Growth Efficient cleaning, cleans greasy leftover food completely Ultra Long Lasting Suds from every drop Gentle on your skin, no need to wear rubber gloves

Pack size: 820ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Disinfectants

Net Contents

820ml ℮

Preparation and Usage