Fairy Platinum Antibacterial Washing Up Liquid Eucalyptus 820Ml

Good news for you and your sponge. Bad news for germs. Fairy Antibacterial washing up liquid gives you sparkling clean dishes while the Antibacterial Action protects your sponge for up to 24 hours against bacterial growth. So while your dishes are gleaming and spotless, your sponge is clean, fresh and protected. All set for the next round of cleaning!
For Sparkling Clean Dishes & Protects You Sponge For Up To 24 Hours Against Bacterial GrowthEfficient cleaning, cleans greasy leftover food completelyUltra Long Lasting Suds from every dropGentle on your skin, no need to wear rubber gloves
Pack size: 820ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Disinfectants

Net Contents

820ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

To help reduce growth of bacteria in sponge, rinse the sponge after washing up, add 1 or 2 squirts of the product, squeeze to distribute.

