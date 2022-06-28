We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Soft Raisins 5 Bags 100G

3.7(3)Write a review
Tesco Soft Raisins 5 Bags 100G
£ 1.00
£10.00/kg

One pack

Energy
253kJ
60kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.9g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264kJ / 298kcal

Product Description

  • Partially rehydrated raisins.
  • NATURALLY SWEET Perfect for lunchboxes
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Rehydrated Raisins, Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e (5 x 20g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pack (20g)
Energy1264kJ / 298kcal253kJ / 60kcal
Fat0.4g<0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate69.3g13.9g
Sugars69.3g13.9g
Fibre4.4g0.9g
Protein2.1g0.4g
Salt0.15g0.03g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Dried Fruit, Nuts & Seeds

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Bag review

3 stars

Raisins good, the bags are very tough not easy to open without spilling. Going back to buying little boxes

Juicy raisins for a 14 month old… much nicer than

4 stars

Juicy raisins for a 14 month old… much nicer than the individual boxes that are on the dry side ..

Raisins / Recycling

4 stars

I think these are great with the different varieties but really should be in a cardboard recyclable box? It says they can be recycled at the supermarket but most people won’t do this and so the plastic will end up where it shouldnt

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here