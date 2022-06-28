Tesco Soft Raisins 5 Bags 100G

Bag review
Raisins good, the bags are very tough not easy to open without spilling. Going back to buying little boxes
Juicy raisins for a 14 month old… much nicer than the individual boxes that are on the dry side ..
Raisins / Recycling
I think these are great with the different varieties but really should be in a cardboard recyclable box? It says they can be recycled at the supermarket but most people won’t do this and so the plastic will end up where it shouldnt