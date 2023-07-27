We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fairy Platinum Quick Wash Washing Up Liquid 820ml

Fairy Platinum Quick Wash Washing Up Liquid 820ml
Fairy Platinum Quickwash Original washing up liquid helps you get out of the kitchen faster by offering you faster & effortless cleaning. Each Fairy drop quickly penetrates and weakens tough greasy residues on dishes, leaving impeccable results even against the toughest grease cleaning challenges.
Fast cleaning: each drop quickly penetrates and weakens tough grease on dishes saving you timeEffortless cleaning: no more overnight soaking and hard scrubbing, even on your greasiest pansEasy rinsing for faster results, leaving you with brilliantly clean dishesIrresistible scent: leaves your kitchen infused with an invigorating scent, while leaving dishes spotless clean
Pack size: 820ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Net Contents

820ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

For first use: remove seal and dose for 2 seconds.

