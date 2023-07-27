Fairy Platinum Quick Wash Washing Up Liquid 820ml

Fairy Platinum Quickwash Original washing up liquid helps you get out of the kitchen faster by offering you faster & effortless cleaning. Each Fairy drop quickly penetrates and weakens tough greasy residues on dishes, leaving impeccable results even against the toughest grease cleaning challenges.

Fast cleaning: each drop quickly penetrates and weakens tough grease on dishes saving you time Effortless cleaning: no more overnight soaking and hard scrubbing, even on your greasiest pans Easy rinsing for faster results, leaving you with brilliantly clean dishes Irresistible scent: leaves your kitchen infused with an invigorating scent, while leaving dishes spotless clean

Pack size: 820ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Net Contents

820ml ℮

Preparation and Usage