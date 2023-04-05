NIVEA LUMINOUS 630 A/DRK SPOT FACE SERUM 30ML

NIVEA Cellular Luminous 630 Serum– NIVEA's Highest Efficacy In Treating Age Spots The lightweight serum reduces spots caused by sun, aging, hormonal* factors and prevents their reappearance to reveal the natural luminosity of the skin. A breakthrough innovation, 10 years in the making. It took NIVEA scientists 10 years of meticulous research and the screening of 50,000 ingredients, to find the highly effective LUMINOUS630, that works at the cellular level. PROVEN RESULTS - After 4 weeks of using the age spots treatment, spots are visibly lightened. - In 8 weeks, spots intensity is reduced by up to 50%. - Continuous improvement with regular usage.** The Advanced Treatment Serum acts on existing pigmentation to lighten spots and reduce their size, while balancing new melanin production to prevent their reappearance, for even & luminous skin. Packaging fully recyclable. *Like pregnancy and menopause; without hormonal activity. **12 weeks study.

Even & luminous skin Patented LUMINOUS630® Acts on existing pigmentation to lighten dark spots and reduce their size Balances new melanin production to prevent the appearance of new spots Effective for all skin tones Dermatologically approved & suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat, Cocoglycerides, Distarch Phosphate, Butylene Glycol, Methylpropanediol, Tapioca Starch, Isobutylamido Thiazolyl Resorcinol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Sulfate, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

30ml ℮