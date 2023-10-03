Garnier Skin Active Hyaluronic Acid Aloe Water 400Ml

Garnier Skin Atv Hylrnic/Acd Aloe Wtr 400ml

Removes up to 100% of Visible Make-Up: Micelle technology plus natural oils help to intensely cleanse skin of heavy duty make-up, dirt, oil, SPF, pollution and dead skin cells. Re-Plumping & Soothing Properties: The formula, enriched with Hyaluronic Acid & Aloe Vera helps re-plump skin with moisture whilst soothing at the same time, for healthier feeling skin. Vegan Formula, Dermatologically Tested & Accredited by The British Skin Foundation and Allergy UK: The soothing formula is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. No animal derived ingredients or by-products. With Zero Daily Waste: Pair with Garnier Micellar Reusable Eco Pads to minimise daily cotton pad waste with 1000 washes per pad. Looking for an effective, gentle and re-plumping cleanser? Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water gently removes up to 100% make-up and intensely cleanses skin of dirt, oil, SPF and pollution. Skin is left re-plumped, revealing healthy-looking glowing skin.

Looking for an effective, gentle and hydrating way of removing make-up and cleansing skin in one easy step? Garnier Micellar cleansing waters gently remove up to 100% of make-up, dirt, SPF and pollution from the skin. Skin is left free of impurities, revealing skin so healthy it glows. The gentle cleansing formulas glide over skin and effectively remove make-up without the need to rub or strain delicate sensitive skin. Garnier Micellar Waters are suitable for all sensitive skin types and are the only micellar waters recognised by the British Skin Foundation and Allergy UK. Use with Garnier Micellar Reusable Eco Pads for an effective cleansing system with no daily cotton wool pad waste. Goes well with Reusable Makeup-Remover Eco Pads Micellar Rose Water For Dull Skin 400ml Micellar Cleansing Water For Sensitive Skin 700ml Organic Hemp Multi-Restore Night Sleeping Oil 30ml Moisture Bomb Aloe Vera Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating and Luminating Face Sheet Mask Sensitive Skin 28g Ampoule Sheet Mask, Watermelon & 1% HA

Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free International

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

967531 21, Aqua / Water, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Poloxamer 184, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, PPG-26-Buteth-26, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Myrtrimonium Bromide, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C261714/1)

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage