We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Perfectly Ripe Peaches Minimum 3 Pack

3.9(53)Write a review
Tesco Perfectly Ripe Peaches Minimum 3 Pack
£2.00
£0.67/each

One typical peach

Energy
229kJ
54kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.6g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 164kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Peaches.

Information

Ingredients

Peach

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Egypt, Italy, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Zimbabwe

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. To give best flavour bring to room temperature before eating. 

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical peach
Energy164kJ / 39kcal229kJ / 54kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.6g10.6g
Sugars7.6g10.6g
Fibre1.5g2.1g
Protein1.0g1.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Peaches, Nectarines, Plums & Apricots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

53 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not great

2 stars

They were on the limit of there sell by date and were soft and tge next ssy inedible. Very disappointed

Excellent value and very juicy.

5 stars

Excellent value and very juicy.

Small and underripe.

1 stars

Small and underripe.

Delicious. I just enjoyed them raw.

5 stars

Delicious. I just enjoyed them raw.

Dreadful

1 stars

They are like bullets and still not ripe three days after our delivery.

Peach perfection.

5 stars

These are just perfection! They were just as it said on the packet - perfectly ripe - and yes, two days was as long as they kept - but the flavour and the juiciness was wonderful, just like peaches when I was a child, juice dripping down the chin. Bliss! Wish I had bought two packs...

Fruity Perfection.

5 stars

They were very nice and juicy. Perfection in their ripeness. Well done Tesco for selling us such wonderful fruit.

Fabulous,seeet & juicy

5 stars

Superb! Full of juicy sweet nectar running down my chin.

Can I have some more please!!!!

5 stars

Perfectly ripe, very juicy absolutely excellent!

Deliciously sweet and juicy.

5 stars

Deliciously sweet and juicy.

1-10 of 53 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here