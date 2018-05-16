Filippo Berio Truffle Pesto 190G

Product Description
- Truffle Pesto
- For further recipe ideas visit: www.filippoberio.com
- This versatile aromatic Truffle Pesto has the rich flavour of summer truffles. Simply stir into freshly cooked pasta, adding a little water from the drained pasta, to create a luxurious creamy sauce and serve with fresh parmesan cheese.
- Made with Summer Truffle
- Non-Vegetarian Cheese
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Cashew Nuts, Sunflower Oil, Grana Padano PDO Cheese (Milk, Salt, Rennet), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Summer Truffle (Tuber Aestivum Vitt.) (1.5%), Pine Nuts, Milk Whey Protein, Aroma
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold and underlined
Storage
Store away from heat and direct light. Refrigerate at +4°C once opened and use within two weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Warnings
- MAY CONTAIN SMALL FRAGMENTS OF NUT SHELL
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Filippo Berio®,
- via Montramito, 1600,
- 55040 Massarosa (Lucca),
- Italy.
Importer address
- Filippo Berio UK Ltd,
- Borehamwood,
- WD6 1JH.
Return to
- Filippo Berio UK Ltd,
- Borehamwood,
- WD6 1JH.
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g)
|Energy
|2695 kJ - 652 kcal
|Fat
|61.2g
|of which saturates
|10.3g
|Carbohydrate
|10.5g
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|Protein
|13.2g
|Salt
|2.0g
Safety information
MAY CONTAIN SMALL FRAGMENTS OF NUT SHELL
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.