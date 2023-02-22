We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Costa Coffee Caramel Swirl 250Ml

Write a review
Costa Coffee Caramel Swirl 250Ml
£1.80
£0.72/100ml

Product Description

  • Caramel flavour coffee drink with milk and Costa® Signature blend coffee. Ultra heat treated.
  • So, whether you need a pick-me-up, a chance to chill out or just want to hit
  • reset, you can lose yourself in our sensationally smooth Caramel Swirl
  • Frappe. This is Costa coffee blended with lusciously rich and buttery
  • caramel flavours. It’s thick, it’s creamy and it’s seriously indulgent. Shake it
  • up and enjoy.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: Semi-Skimmed Milk 75%, Coffee 20% (Water, Coffee Extract**), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings.**Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store on a cool dry place. Best Before Date - See side of cap or bottle neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

250ml 1 serving

Warnings

  • (None)

Return to

  • A COSTA product distributed by Coca-Cola European Partners
  • Great Britain Ltd, Uxbridge UB8 1EZ
  • Costa.co.uk
  • 08009230808

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100 mL250 mL% 250 mL
Energy value (kJ)246kJ615kJ7%
Energy value (kcal)58kcal145kcal7%
Fats1.2g3g4%
Saturated fats0.8g2g10%
Carbohydrates9g23g9%
Sugars7.7g19g21%
Proteins2.8g7g14%
Salt0.1g0.25g4%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal).---

Safety information

(None)

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Perfect for any coffee lover

5 stars

It tasted amazing. Would definitely recommend for any coffee lover who wants a little twist

