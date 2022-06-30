We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Richmond Vegan No Chicken Pieces Roast Flavoured 220G

Write a review
Richmond Vegan No Chicken Pieces Roast Flavoured 220G

73.3g of No-Chicken Pieces, as sold, contains

Energy
440kJ
105kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 600kJ/

Product Description

  • Meat-Free Frozen Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein Pieces with Roast Flavoured Seasoning
  • As the Nation's Favourite Sausage brand, we've put our know-how to good use by creating a range of delicious Meat-Free options, which will fast become your new favourites. Introducing our Meat-Free No-Chicken Pieces. Perfect in a delicious curry!
  • Our Own Irish Recipe Since 1889
  • Richmond is a registered trademark.
  • Cook from Frozen 9 Mins
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 220G
Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein Concentrate (91%) (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate), Natural Flavourings, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Onion Powder, Thyme, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C or below. No need to thaw.If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
For best results, cook from frozen.
Appliances may vary.

Hob
Instructions: 8-9 min
Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a frying pan on a medium heat. Cook for 8-9 minutes turning regularly until piping hot.

Oven cook
Instructions: 14 min
Pre-heat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Place on a non-stick tray and cook for 14 minutes, turning occasionally during cooking until piping hot.

Produce of

Made in the UK from non-GMO soya beans

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Name and address

  • Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd.,
  • Godley Hill Road,
  • Hyde,
  • SK14 3BR.

Return to

  • Drop us a line:
  • Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd.,
  • Godley Hill Road,
  • Hyde,
  • SK14 3BR.
  • Careline GB & NI: 0800 077 8591
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of No-Chicken Pieces as sold, containsPer Serving (73.3g) as sold, contains
Energy600kJ/440kJ/
-143kcal105kcal
Fat4.6g3.4g
of which saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.2g
of which sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre5.8g4.3g
Protein20g15g
Salt1.5g1.1g
This pack contains 3 servings--
5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

One of the best “chicken” alternatives!

5 stars

Really delicious meat-free “chicken”. The product cooks really nicely, the texture and flavour of the “chicken” is very similar to the real deal; one of the best meat-free alternatives available! Richmond certainly know what they are doing for the vegan/ vegetarian market.

Excellent will be making this a regular purchase

5 stars

Excellent product. So happy to see more vegan options and this is certainly the best alternative chicken I’ve ever eaten. Will be purchasing more regularly

High in taste, low in calories

5 stars

I really like the taste and texture of these pieces! I use them instead of chicken and roast in the oven. They are low in calories, too. I like to eat them with noodles and vegetables. I haven’t tried them in sauces eg curry, but I think they would work well. Very impressed!

Fake meat has come of age!

5 stars

Brilliant product - texture and taste is so much like real chicken. This fooled me and it even fooled the kids - quite a claim!

These were surprisingly good

5 stars

These were surprisingly good

