Richmond Vegan No Chicken Pieces Roast Flavoured 220G

One of the best “chicken” alternatives!
Really delicious meat-free “chicken”. The product cooks really nicely, the texture and flavour of the “chicken” is very similar to the real deal; one of the best meat-free alternatives available! Richmond certainly know what they are doing for the vegan/ vegetarian market.
Excellent will be making this a regular purchase
Excellent product. So happy to see more vegan options and this is certainly the best alternative chicken I’ve ever eaten. Will be purchasing more regularly
High in taste, low in calories
I really like the taste and texture of these pieces! I use them instead of chicken and roast in the oven. They are low in calories, too. I like to eat them with noodles and vegetables. I haven’t tried them in sauces eg curry, but I think they would work well. Very impressed!
Fake meat has come of age!
Brilliant product - texture and taste is so much like real chicken. This fooled me and it even fooled the kids - quite a claim!
These were surprisingly good
