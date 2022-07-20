We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mcvitie's Chocolate Gems 5 X 19G

£1.25
£1.32/100g

Each pack (19g) contains

Energy
394kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

-

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

-

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.7g

-

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Topped Biscuits
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • Smooth swirls of chocolate top a tiny biscuit base.
  • Small 19g snack packs make Choc Gems the perfect treat for any occasion
  • McVitie's biscuits are Too Good Not to Share.
  • Only 94kcal per snack pack
  • Choc Gems - the small but sweet addition to any squad.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • 94 kcal 394kJ per 19g bag
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 95G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (40%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of packs per multipack: 5

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): McVitie's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): McVitie's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

5 x 19g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (19g)
Energy (kJ)2072394
(kcal)49594
Fat 23.0g4.4g
of which Saturates 12.7g2.4g
Carbohydrate 64.0g12.2g
of which Sugars 35.1g6.7g
Fibre 2.6g0.5g
Protein 6.5g1.2g
Salt 0.76g0.14g
Typical number of packs per multipack: 5--
Not as expected, but nice

4 stars

I thought they'd be choc flavour iced gems, but they weren't! the topping was like cooking chocolate, and the base was like digestive biscuit, not like ones iced gems have. Nice, though - will buy again.

