Mcvitie's Chocolate Gems 5 X 19G

Not as expected, but nice
I thought they'd be choc flavour iced gems, but they weren't! the topping was like cooking chocolate, and the base was like digestive biscuit, not like ones iced gems have. Nice, though - will buy again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Milk Chocolate (40%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Salt
Store in a cool, dry place.
Typical number of packs per multipack: 5
5 x 19g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack (19g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2072
|394
|(kcal)
|495
|94
|Fat
|23.0g
|4.4g
|of which Saturates
|12.7g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|64.0g
|12.2g
|of which Sugars
|35.1g
|6.7g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.5g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.76g
|0.14g
