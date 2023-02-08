Nivea Biodegradable Cleansing Face Wipes Dry Skin 25 Pack

NIVEA B/DGRDBLE CLNS FACE WIPES DRY SKIN 25 PACK

NIVEA 3in1 Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes Dry Skin – Caring yet effective plant-based cleansing wipes enriched with natural Almond Oil. NIVEA Biodegradable Gentle Cleansing Wipes are the ideal cleansing wipes for dry skin, enriched with natural Almond Oil to effectively remove even waterproof make-up and mascara, leaving the skin thoroughly cleansed and refreshed. Soft biodegradable plant-based fibre wipes, made of naturally-derived ingredients with 0% alcohol. The formula is enriched with Almond Oil extract to gently and thoroughly cleanse the face, especially designed for dry skin. NIVEA's biodegradable wipes are made of naturally-derived ingredients and is free from micro-plastic. In addition, 45% of packaging made from repurposed material, to care for the planet and the skin.

Remove make-up and even waterproof mascara and cleanse Biodegradable plant-based tissue Enriched with Natural Almond Oil For dry skin Microplastic-free formula Natural-origin ingredients 45% of packaging made from repurposed material Suitable for daily use Moisturise and pamper the skin conveniently

Ingredients

Aqua, Isopropyl Stearate, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Ether, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Tocopherol, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

25 ℮