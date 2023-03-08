Nivea Q10 Anti Wrinkle 60+ Eye Cream 20Ml
- NIVEA Q10 A/W 60+ EYE CREAM 20ML
- Proven Action & Visible Results for 60+ Skin:
- Looking for radiant, smooth eye contours and healthy looking skin? With proven results, our anti-puffiness eye wrinkle cream is designed to deliver 3x key actions to help your eyes shine even brighter:
- 1) Reduce puffiness around the eyes
- 2) Improve the skin's elasticity around the eyes
- 3) Smooth fine lines and wrinkles in the eye area
- NIVEA Q10 60+ Anti-Puffiness Eye Cream contains an innovative triple strength formula specially designed for 60+ skin combining; Co-Enzyme Q10, Rose Petal Oil and Calcium.
- NIVEA’s purest quality, 100% skin identical Q10 boosts your skin’s metabolism, and replenishes skin cells to improve regeneration and repair. The eye wrinkle cream provides long lasting protection against external aggressors which is vital to support the cells around the delicate eye area, helping them to regenerate better and remain healthy for a radiant look.
- Dermatologically and ophthalmologically approved.
- Reduces puffiness around the eyes
- Improves the skin's elasticity around the eyes
- Smooths fine lines and wrinkles in the eye area
- Infused with regenerating Q10, skin stregthening calcium and nourishing anti-oxidant rose petal oil
- For radiant, smooth eye contours and a fresh and healthy look
- Dermatologically and Ophthalmologically approved.
- Pack size: 20ML
Aqua, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Methylpropanediol, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Tapioca Starch, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Octyldodecanol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Rosa Damascena Flower Oil, Rosa Gallica Flower Extract, Calcium Pantothenate, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Ubiquinone, Tocopherol, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caprylyl Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid, CI 16035, CI 15985, CI 77891, CI 42090
Made in Germany
- Avoid direct contact with eyes
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
20ml ℮
