Zizzi Rustica Ham & Mushroom Pizza 415G

Delicious pizza
For such a reasonable priced pizza this was delicious. Thoroughly enjoyed if for my lunch. Wish it was a touch bigger!! Yum!
Authentic !
Great quality, very tasty & better than a recent restaurant pizza.On offer to!!
Best cook at home pizza I've had
Amazing flavours. Great depth of flavour. Worth every penny.
Pizza perfection!
Zizzi meal at home, yes please! The pizza was tasty, with a generous amount of topping and the basil oil finished it off perfectly. For a frozen pizza the quality is alot better than I expected. Will definitely buy again.
Authentic.
This pizza was true to the style and flavour when compared to the one I had in their restaurant. The basil oil gives it a special quality to savour.
Very good
A snack for me and my husband. Was really surprised how delicious this pizza was. Only one point was it needed a few minutes longer at the temperature which made the edge crispier. Apart from that all good. Will certainly buy again.
Generous Toppings
I thought this pizza was delicious, the dough was great and the toppings were much more generous than my regular supermarket pizza. The size of the pizza was great too, enough for lunch leftovers but the cooking instructions didn't work for me. I have a pretty powerful oven, but I found it soggy and cold in the middle after the recommended 12 mins at 190, so I turned it up to 200 for a further 5 mins and it was much nicer and cooked through.
A nice frozen Pizza.
Normally only buy fresh Pizza but saw the Zizzi name & thought we would give it a try. I was pleasantly surprised, it was never going to taste like a fresh restaurant pizza, but certainly compares well with the chilled options in supermarkets. Nice tasty dough, a good amount of toppings & looks appetising once cooked.
Tasted good, plenty of topping. The oil took longer to thaw out than advised
Perfect for a Friday night