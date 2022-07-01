We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zizzi Rustica Ham & Mushroom Pizza 415G

4.2(27)Write a review
Zizzi Rustica Ham & Mushroom Pizza 415G
£ 3.75
£0.90/100g

Product Description

  • Oval shaped pizza hand-stretched and topped with Prosciutto ham with added water, mushrooms and mascarpone sauce, with an added sachet of basic oil.
  • In our restaurants or at home, we like things a bit different at Zizzi. Because what's a world without a few twists?
  • Our signature Rustica pizzas are made from 24-hour leavened dough, hand-stretched for a long pizza base and topped generously by hand with only the best ingredients.
  • The Ham & Mushroom is a true crowd pleaser. It's made with the same tomato sauce recipe we use in our restaurants and hand topped with mozzarella, prosciutto ham, mushrooms and mascarpone sauce.
  • Finish with a drizzle of our famous Zizzi basil oil (in the box).
  • Pasta Craving?
  • Find our pastas in the frozen aisle.
  • On our signature hand-stretched dough
  • With basil oil to drizzle
  • Pack size: 415G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
  • May Contain: Fish, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat. Keep at -18°C or cooler.(*** compartment of freezer). If food is thawed, do not refreeze. Best Before End See End of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking guidelines for pizza perfection!
All cooking appliances vary. These are cooking guidelines only. Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Conventional Oven 210°C / Gas mark 7, Fan Oven 190°C, Cooking Time 11 - 12 minutes
1. Pre-heat oven.
2. Remove All packaging from pizza, Including Oil Sachet.
3. Set aside oil sachet to defrost at room temperature.
4. Place frozen pizza onto middle shelf of oven & cook for 11-12 minutes.
5. Remove carefully. Check the pizza is piping hot before serving.
6. Drizzle with basil oil as required.
Caution: Pizza and toppings will be extremely hot!

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK: Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,
  • NW1 5DH.

Net Contents

415g ℮

Per 1/2 Pizza

Energy
1878kJ
446kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
12.4g

-

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.7g

-

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

-

8%of the reference intake
Salt
3.11g

-

52%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 951kJ / 226kcal

  • On our signature hand-stretched dough
  • With basil oil to drizzle
  • Oil 8ml e

Information

Ingredients

Dough (57%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Flour Enhancer (Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine), Yeast, Dried Barley Malt Extract), Tomato Sauce (Tomato Pulp, Salt, Dried Oregano, Dried Basil), Flaked Mozzarella Cheese (13%) (Mozzarella (Milk), Rice Flour), Prosciutto with added Water (5%) (Pork Leg (85%), Water, Salt, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Natural Flavouring, Gelling Agent: Processed Eucheuma Seaweed; Antioxidant: Sodium L-Ascorbate; Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Mushroom (5%), Mascarpone Sauce (3%) (Cream (Milk), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
  • May Contain: Fish, Nuts, Soya

Storage

  • Keep frozen and store flat. Keep at -18°C or cooler.(*** compartment of freezer). If food is thawed, do not refreeze. Best Before End See End of Pack

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen heated according to instructions Per 100gWhen heated according to instructions Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy951kJ / 226kcal1878kJ / 446kcal
Fat6.3g12.4g
of which saturates3.4g6.7g
Carbohydrate31.9g63.0g
of which sugars3.5g6.9g
Fibre2.2g4.3g
Protein9.3g18.4g
Salt1.58g3.11g

  • On our signature hand-stretched dough
  • With basil oil to drizzle
  • Oil 8ml e

Information

Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil Infused Oil (Olive Oil, Basil Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
  • May Contain: Fish, Nuts, Soya

Storage

  • Keep frozen and store flat. Keep at -18°C or cooler.(*** compartment of freezer). If food is thawed, do not refreeze. Best Before End See End of Pack

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen heated according to instructions Per 100ml
Energy3427kJ / 820kcal
Fat91g
of which saturates13g
Carbohydrate0g
of which sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein0g
Salt0g
27 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Delicious pizza

5 stars

For such a reasonable priced pizza this was delicious. Thoroughly enjoyed if for my lunch. Wish it was a touch bigger!! Yum!

Authentic !

5 stars

Great quality, very tasty & better than a recent restaurant pizza.On offer to!!

Best cook at home pizza I've had

5 stars

Amazing flavours. Great depth of flavour. Worth every penny.

Pizza perfection!

5 stars

Zizzi meal at home, yes please! The pizza was tasty, with a generous amount of topping and the basil oil finished it off perfectly. For a frozen pizza the quality is alot better than I expected. Will definitely buy again.

Authentic.

5 stars

This pizza was true to the style and flavour when compared to the one I had in their restaurant. The basil oil gives it a special quality to savour.

Very good

4 stars

A snack for me and my husband. Was really surprised how delicious this pizza was. Only one point was it needed a few minutes longer at the temperature which made the edge crispier. Apart from that all good. Will certainly buy again.

Generous Toppings

4 stars

I thought this pizza was delicious, the dough was great and the toppings were much more generous than my regular supermarket pizza. The size of the pizza was great too, enough for lunch leftovers but the cooking instructions didn't work for me. I have a pretty powerful oven, but I found it soggy and cold in the middle after the recommended 12 mins at 190, so I turned it up to 200 for a further 5 mins and it was much nicer and cooked through.

A nice frozen Pizza.

4 stars

Normally only buy fresh Pizza but saw the Zizzi name & thought we would give it a try. I was pleasantly surprised, it was never going to taste like a fresh restaurant pizza, but certainly compares well with the chilled options in supermarkets. Nice tasty dough, a good amount of toppings & looks appetising once cooked.

Tasted good, plenty of topping. The oil took longe

4 stars

Tasted good, plenty of topping. The oil took longer to thaw out than advised

Perfect for a Friday night

5 stars

Perfect for a Friday night

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

