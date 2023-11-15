Persil Non Bio Laundry Washing Liquid Detergent 53 Washes 1431ml

Persil Non Bio Liquid Detergent 53 wash 1.539 l is tough on stains whilst being gentle next to sensitive skin. Containing plant based biodegradable stain removers, this laundry detergent will powerfully remove tough stains, from mud to yoghurt and jam, leaving you with fresh, clean clothes time and time again. Persil Non Bio is effective even in a quick or cold wash. By washing cold you can save up to 60%* on energy, saving you money on your bills and the planet. Persil Non Bio is dermatologically tested and Persil’s skincare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation, so you can be reassured it is suitable for the whole family, especially those with sensitive skin. Our bottles are 100% recyclable and contain recycled plastic. Persil doesn’t test on animals. For the last 10 years, we have been using science, not animals, to ensure our products are safe for people and help protect the planet too. How to use: Pour 27 ml of washing liquid into your washing machine tray for standard 4-5 kg loads or when washing in soft/medium water. Use 40 ml for larger loads, or when washing in hard water. Why not try the UK’s no.1 duo for sensitive skin** and add Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner to your washing machine drawer before washing as usual? *Switching from 60°C cotton cycle to 30°C eco. **Source: 2021 NielsenIQ data, Unit Sales, Volume Sales, Sensitive Rinse Conditioners and Fabric Cleaning Non Bio (client defined) w/e 09.10.2021 (UK).

Persil Non Bio Laundry Washing Liquid Detergent 53 wash 1.539 l is tough on stains whilst being gentle next to sensitive skin With this liquid detergent, you can get tough on stains like mud, yoghurt and jam, even in a quick and cold wash Persil Non Bio Liquid is dermatologically tested and Persil’s skincare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation – so you can be confident it will be suitable for sensitive skin Our detergent bottle is now 100% recyclable and contains recycled plastic With its ultra-concentrated formula in a smaller bottle, now you only need 27 ml of detergent per use – reducing plastic use so you can be kinder to the planet This liquid detergent contains plant based biodegradable stain removers

Pack size: 1431ML

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic surfactants. <5%: Nonionic surfactants, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Perfume, Phosphonates, Optical brighteners, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

1.431 ℮