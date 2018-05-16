We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haribo Rainbow Strips 130G

Haribo Rainbow Strips 130G
£0.89
£0.68/100g

Product Description

  • Fizzy Fruit Flavour Gums
  • Kids and grown-ups love it so ...
  • ... the happy world of Haribo!
  • A portion is a little handful. In this case it's approx. 6 sweets
  • Part of the Z!ng Range!
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Corn Starch, Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Acidity Regulators: Tricalcium Citrate, Sodium Hydrogen Malate, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax, Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Blackcurrant, Elderberry, Aronia, Grape, Elderberry Extract, Colours: Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk.

Storage

Best before end ...(see print on back of pack). Store away from heat and humidity.

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 5 portions

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • Haribo Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • www.haribo.com
  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • Haribo Ireland Ltd,
  • 2nd Floor,
  • 15 Earl Street,
  • Dundalk,
  • Co. Louth,
  • IRE.

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1500 kJ/353 kcal4 %
Fat:0.9 g<1 %
of which saturates:0.9 g<1 %
Carbohydrate:82 g8 %
of which sugars:56 g15 %
Protein:<0.5 g<1 %
Salt:0.34 g1 %
*RI = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
