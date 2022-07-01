Zizzi Rustica Margherita Classic Pizza 410G

Beautiful pizza
A really tasty puzza, lots of cheese and a nice fresh tomato taste. Itvtastes like homemade.
Avoid!
Absolutely awful. I love Zizzi restaurants and their food. But this was probably the most disgusting pizza we have ever had. The dogs usually beg on pizza night & they didn’t even want this one… Very disappointed.
Tasty pizza with a crispy base
A good sized pizza with a crispy base and a generous amount of cheese. I added some fresh tomatoes and basil to the topping as they needed using. It tasted good and will buy again to keep as a standby in the freezer.
Came with a generous amount of cheese, so I'm happy. I also baked mine in an outdoor pizza oven and it came out exactly like the restaurant version. All smiles this end
Bit rubbery but tastes good
We found this pizza to be a bit doughy and the cheese a bit rubbery, but it did taste quite good.
This pizza was really good and a good equivalent to eating out for dinner. I look forward to trying the other toppings.
Looked and tasted great!
Generous sized pizza with a good topping of cheese and an authentic base which crisped up nicely. It looked very appetising and everyone enjoyed it!
Delicious and cheesy!
This is a delicious restaurant quality pizza. The topping was very generous with plenty of cheese. Very easy to cook and the basil oil gave it a lovely flavour
A little bland tasting.
Although the pizza was well topped with cheese and tomatoes and the toppings were evenly distributed, I did find it a little bland in taste and I found myself having to add additional seasoning. I felt that the basil oil that came in the pack was definitely required. On a positive note, it was good to be able to cook restaurant quality pizza at home at a fraction of the price.
Tastes nice but a bit dry
Overall it was quite nice but the crust was a little dry. Great flavour to it and a good amount of cheese. Cooked nicely as per the timings.