Zizzi Rustica Margherita Classic Pizza 410G

3.5(33)Write a review
Zizzi Rustica Margherita Classic Pizza 410G
£ 3.75
£0.92/100g

Product Description

  • Oval shaped pizza hand-stretched and topped with mozzarella, cherry tomatoes with a sprinkle of hard cheese, with an added sachet of basil oil.
  • Pasta Craving?
  • Find our pastas in the frozen aisle.
  • In our restaurants or at home, we like things a bit different at Zizzi.
  • Because what's a world without a few twists?
  • Our signature Rustica pizzas are made from 24-hour leavened dough, hand-stretched for a long pizza base and topped generously by hand with only the best ingredients.
  • The Margherita's a true crowd pleaser. It's made with the same tomato sauce recipe we use in our restaurants and layered with mozarella and cherry tomatoes to give an extra sweetness.
  • On our signature hand-stretched dough
  • With basil oil to drizzle
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 410G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
  • May Contain: Fish, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat. Keep at -18°C or cooler.(*** compartment of freezer). If food is thawed, do not refreeze. Best Before End See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary. These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Conventional Oven 210ºC / Gas mark 7
Fan Oven 190ºC
Cooking Time 10 - 11 minutes
1. Pre-heat oven.
2. Remove All packaging from pizza, Including Oil Sachet.
3. Set aside oil sachet to defrost at room temperature.
4. Place frozen pizza onto middle shelf of oven & cook for 10-11 minutes.
5. Remove carefully. Check the pizza is piping hot before serving.
6. Drizzle with chilli oil as required.
Caution: Pizza and topping will be extremely hot!

Preparation and Usage

  • Finish with a drizzle of our Zizzi basol oil (in the box).

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,
  • NW1 5DH.

  Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  3rd Floor,
  Capital House,
  25 Chapel Street,
  London,
  NW1 5DH.
  Email: care@zizzi.co.uk
  Website: zizzi.co.uk
Net Contents

410g

Per 1/2 Pizza

Energy
1960kJ
465kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
12.3g

-

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.4g

-

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.8g

-

8%of the reference intake
Salt
3.46g

-

58%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1005kJ / 239kcal

Ingredients

Dough (60%) (Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Flour Enhancer (Wheat Starch, Flour Trearment Agents: Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine), Yeast, Dried Barley Malt Extract), Tomato Sauce (18%) (Tomato Pulp, Salt, Dried Oregano, Dried Basil), Flaked Mozzarella Cheese (16%) (Mozzarella (Milk), Rice Flour), Cherry Tomatoes (4%), Grated Hard Cheese (2%) (Cheese (Milk), Anti-Caking Agent: Cellulose)

Allergy Information

Nutrition

Typical Valueswhen heated according to instructions Per 100gwhen heated according to instructions Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy1005kJ / 239kcal1960kJ / 465kcal
Fat6.3g12.3g
of which saturates3.3g6.4g
Carbohydrate33.8g65.9g
of which sugars3.5g6.8g
Fibre2.8g5.5g
Protein10.3g20.1g
Salt1.78g3.46g

Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil Infused Oil (Olive Oil, Basil Extract)

Allergy Information

Nutrition

Typical Valueswhen heated according to instructions Per 100ml
Energy3427kJ / 820kcal
Fat91g
of which saturates13g
Carbohydrate0g
of which sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein0g
Salt0g
Beautiful pizza

5 stars

A really tasty puzza, lots of cheese and a nice fresh tomato taste. Itvtastes like homemade.

Avoid!

1 stars

Absolutely awful. I love Zizzi restaurants and their food. But this was probably the most disgusting pizza we have ever had. The dogs usually beg on pizza night & they didn’t even want this one… Very disappointed.

Tasty pizza with a crispy base

3 stars

A good sized pizza with a crispy base and a generous amount of cheese. I added some fresh tomatoes and basil to the topping as they needed using. It tasted good and will buy again to keep as a standby in the freezer.

Came with a generous amount of cheese, so I'm happ

4 stars

Came with a generous amount of cheese, so I'm happy. I also baked mine in an outdoor pizza oven and it came out exactly like the restaurant version. All smiles this end

Bit rubbery but tastes good

3 stars

We found this pizza to be a bit doughy and the cheese a bit rubbery, but it did taste quite good.

This pizza was really good and a good equivalent t

5 stars

This pizza was really good and a good equivalent to eating out for dinner. I look forward to trying the other toppings.

Looked and tasted great!

5 stars

Generous sized pizza with a good topping of cheese and an authentic base which crisped up nicely. It looked very appetising and everyone enjoyed it!

Delicious and cheesy!

5 stars

This is a delicious restaurant quality pizza. The topping was very generous with plenty of cheese. Very easy to cook and the basil oil gave it a lovely flavour

A little bland tasting.

4 stars

Although the pizza was well topped with cheese and tomatoes and the toppings were evenly distributed, I did find it a little bland in taste and I found myself having to add additional seasoning. I felt that the basil oil that came in the pack was definitely required. On a positive note, it was good to be able to cook restaurant quality pizza at home at a fraction of the price.

Tastes nice but a bit dry

4 stars

Overall it was quite nice but the crust was a little dry. Great flavour to it and a good amount of cheese. Cooked nicely as per the timings.

