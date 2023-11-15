Imperial Leather Handwash Mandarin & Neoli 500Ml

As with all cleansers, if the product gets into eyes, rinse well with water. Avoid contact with natural stone surfaces and stainless steel. May cause staining on other surfaces.

Master Perfumers Since 1921 Our creamiest lather enriched with our signature blend Suitable for vegans

Our Mandarin and Neroli delivers gloriously refreshing citrus fruits combined with intricate nerolia, named after the Princess of Nerola, and said to be her favourite flower. Velvety soft, cushioned lather leaves hands soft and smooth, wash after wash, with a beautiful display-worthy design.

Cocoon your hands in our richest, creamiest lather ever, enriched with our signature oil blend for a touch of extravagance and timeless quality.

Introducing new & improved Imperial Leather luxurious handwashes. Cocoon your hands in our richest, creamiest lather ever, enriched with our signature oil blend for a touch of extravagance and timeless quality. Our Mandarin and Neroli delivers gloriously refreshing citrus fruits combined with intricate nerolia, named after the Princess of Nerola, and said to be her favourite flower. Velvety soft, cushioned lather leaves hands soft and smooth, wash after wash, with a beautiful display-worthy design.

