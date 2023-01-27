We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Carex Hygiene Antibacterial Wipes Biodegradable 15 Pack

Carex Hygiene Wipes provide instant refreshment to keep your hands clean and free of dirt when faced with a lack of soap and water.Carex Cleansing wipes are antibacterial and are made with biodegradable plant fibres* helping keep you and your family safe as well as being kind to the planet. They come in a convenience re-seal pack, perfect for on the go.Use wipes all over your palms, top of hands and between fingers for cleansed, soft hands.Trust the UK's No.1 Hand Hygiene brand and remember to #AlwaysCarryCarex*Wipes Made with 100% Biodegradable Plant Derived Fibres- Carex Cleansing wipes help keep hands clean without the need for soap and water so you can feel clean and protected throughout the day.- Perfect On the Go: This 15 pack of wipes is the perfect size for a handbag, in the car, baby bag, travel bag etc. They are small and easy to carry, keeping your hands protected and hygienically clean when you're out and about without access to hand washing facilities- The wipes have a fresh fragrance leaving your hands smelling clean and refreshed.
Cleans, cares and protectsSoft cleansing wipes for hands, face & bodyInstant cleansing and refreshmentDermatologically testedCaring for the whole familyMade with 100% Biodegradable Plant Derived Fibres

Ingredients

Aqua, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Benzalkonium Chlorid, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Glycolate

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Reseal label after use to prevent moisture loss. After use, please dispose of wipe in your general waste bin. Do not flush wipes down the toilet

