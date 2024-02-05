We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nature Valley Protein Salted Caramel Nut Cereal Bar 40g

Nature Valley Protein Salted Caramel Nut Cereal Bar 40g

£1.00

£2.50/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2081kJ / 500kcal

Chewy protein bar with peanuts and almonds dipped in a salted caramel flavoured coating.
Protein snack bar, perfect for on-the-go snacks or a post workout treatNature Valley protein cereal barHigh in protein, high in fibre, gluten free. Containing 20% of your daily protein needs.Great tasting bars with no artificial flavours, colours or preservativesSuitable for vegetarians. Carefully selected ingredients.
10g of proteinGluten freeHalalKosher - D
Pack size: 40G
High in proteinHigh in fibre

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (38%), Chicory Root Extract, Isolated Soy Protein, Almonds (9%), Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Sugar, Whey Solids (Milk), Fructose, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Humectant: Glycerol, Salt, Caramel Powder (0.84%) (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers: Sunflower and Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain other Tree Nuts and Sunflower Ingredients For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Produce of

Made in Spain

Net Contents

40g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

