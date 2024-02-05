Nature Valley Protein Salted Caramel Nut Cereal Bar 40g

Chewy protein bar with peanuts and almonds dipped in a salted caramel flavoured coating.

Protein snack bar, perfect for on-the-go snacks or a post workout treat Nature Valley protein cereal bar High in protein, high in fibre, gluten free. Containing 20% of your daily protein needs. Great tasting bars with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians. Carefully selected ingredients.

10g of protein Gluten free Halal Kosher - D

Pack size: 40G

High in protein High in fibre

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (38%), Chicory Root Extract, Isolated Soy Protein, Almonds (9%), Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Sugar, Whey Solids (Milk), Fructose, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Humectant: Glycerol, Salt, Caramel Powder (0.84%) (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers: Sunflower and Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain other Tree Nuts and Sunflower Ingredients For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Produce of

Made in Spain

Net Contents

40g ℮

Additives