Lazyday 4 Vegan & Free From Belgian Chocolate Cake Bars 120G

Lazyday 4 Vegan & Free From Belgian Chocolate Cake Bars 120G
£2.00
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge with a chocolate flavoured frosting and covered with Belgian dark chocolate.
  • Sweet and satisfying chocolate sponge with a chocolate frosting filling. Draped with a generous helping of heavenly Belgian dark chocolate to make your tastebuds dance.
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Mixed, 9-4404-21-100-00
  • Gluten Free
  • Milk & Egg Free
  • Yummy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Belgian Dark Chocolate (37%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Sunflower Oil, Soya Flour, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Flavourings, Milled Brown Flaxseed, Humectant (Glycerine), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Psyllium Husk Powder, Colour (Beta-Carotenes), Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 45% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a Nut free site. Allergens are highlighted in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container to keep fresh.

Number of uses

Contains 4 individually wrapped servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle

Name and address

  • Lazy Day Foods Ltd,
  • 1 Mossburn Avenue,
  • Harthill,
  • ML7 5PX.

Return to

  • Lazy Day Foods Ltd,
  • 1 Mossburn Avenue,
  • Harthill,
  • ML7 5PX.
  • Tel: 01501 75 11 99
  • lazydayfoods.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer piece (avg. 30g)
Energy1981kJ594kJ
-474kcal142kcal
Fat26.5g8.0g
of which saturates11.8g3.6g
Carbohydrates52.5g15.8g
of which sugars35.3g10.6g
Fibre3.3g1.0g
Protein4.7g1.4g
Salt0.52g0.16g
Contains 4 individually wrapped servings--
