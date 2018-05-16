Lazyday 4 Vegan & Free From Belgian Chocolate Cake Bars 120G

Product Description
- Chocolate sponge with a chocolate flavoured frosting and covered with Belgian dark chocolate.
- Sweet and satisfying chocolate sponge with a chocolate frosting filling. Draped with a generous helping of heavenly Belgian dark chocolate to make your tastebuds dance.
- RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Mixed, 9-4404-21-100-00
- Gluten Free
- Milk & Egg Free
- Yummy
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Belgian Dark Chocolate (37%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Sunflower Oil, Soya Flour, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Flavourings, Milled Brown Flaxseed, Humectant (Glycerine), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Psyllium Husk Powder, Colour (Beta-Carotenes), Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 45% minimum
Allergy Information
- Produced in a Nut free site. Allergens are highlighted in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container to keep fresh.
Number of uses
Contains 4 individually wrapped servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle
Name and address
- Lazy Day Foods Ltd,
- 1 Mossburn Avenue,
- Harthill,
- ML7 5PX.
Return to
- Tel: 01501 75 11 99
- lazydayfoods.com
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per piece (avg. 30g)
|Energy
|1981kJ
|594kJ
|-
|474kcal
|142kcal
|Fat
|26.5g
|8.0g
|of which saturates
|11.8g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrates
|52.5g
|15.8g
|of which sugars
|35.3g
|10.6g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|4.7g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.52g
|0.16g
|-
|-
