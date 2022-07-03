We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kettle Focaccia Bites Rosemary & Olive Oil 120G

3.1(12)Write a review
Kettle Focaccia Bites Rosemary & Olive Oil 120G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Each 30g serving contains

Energy
582kJ
139kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.8g

-

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

-

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

-

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1940 kJ / 462 kcal

Product Description

  • Baked Focaccia Bites With Extra Virgin Olive Oil (5%), Rosemary and Sea Salt.
  • A True Classic - Focaccia with with sea salt, rosemary & extra virgin olive oil
  • Kettle® and other trade marks used on this packaging belong to Snyder's-Lance, Inc and are used under licence.
  • Copyright © Snyder's-Lance, Inc 1993-2017
  • Triple Baked
  • Absolutely Nothing Artificial
  • Real Food Ingredients Baked into Our Dough
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour contains Gluten (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (5%), Dried Yeast, Dried Rosemary, Dried Garlic, Sugar, Potato Maltodextrin, Dried Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Dried Parsley, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Olive Oil

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me from the pack or pop me in the oven for 2 mins on a baking tray for a deliciously warm bread bite

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings of 30g

Name and address

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Road,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Valeo Foods Group,

Return to

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Road,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Valeo Foods Group,
  • Dublin,
  • K67AE37,
  • Ireland.
  • We'd love to hear from you.
  • 0800 616996
  • www.kettlechips.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1940 kJ / 462 kcal
Fat16.1g
of which Saturates1.8g
Carbohydrate64.7g
of which Sugars5.3g
Fibre4g
Protein12.5g
Salt0.73g
View all Sharing Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

12 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not for me

1 stars

The rosemary flavour was too strong for my taste so won’t be buying again

Delicious and moorish

5 stars

I bought these for a girls night in. Perfect nibbles. So delicious and so moorish. Perfect crunch and lovely taste Only draw back, the packet is too small.

Best crisis ever. The crunch and flavour

5 stars

Best crisis ever. The crunch and flavour

Very tasty snack. Good flavour and nice crunchy te

5 stars

Very tasty snack. Good flavour and nice crunchy texture.

Yuck!!

1 stars

As someone who loves snacks & crisps I thought I'd give these a try. I wish I hadn't..... They are Vile!

Disappointing

1 stars

So dry, like croutons and over powering rosemary flavour. Really disappointing, would not recommend

Tasteless and dry

1 stars

I so wanted to like these, they sounded delicious! Alas they were so dry and tasteless, like eating cardboard. Such a shame!

Buy something else

1 stars

Like little squares of flavoured concrete. No one liked them, binned.

Very nice

4 stars

They were nice snack if you are hungry

Been wanting to try these but for me personally th

3 stars

Been wanting to try these but for me personally the rosemary flavour is far too strong, really over-powering

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here