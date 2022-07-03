Kettle Focaccia Bites Rosemary & Olive Oil 120G

Not for me
The rosemary flavour was too strong for my taste so won’t be buying again
Delicious and moorish
I bought these for a girls night in. Perfect nibbles. So delicious and so moorish. Perfect crunch and lovely taste Only draw back, the packet is too small.
Best crisis ever. The crunch and flavour
Very tasty snack. Good flavour and nice crunchy te
Yuck!!
As someone who loves snacks & crisps I thought I'd give these a try. I wish I hadn't..... They are Vile!
Disappointing
So dry, like croutons and over powering rosemary flavour. Really disappointing, would not recommend
Tasteless and dry
I so wanted to like these, they sounded delicious! Alas they were so dry and tasteless, like eating cardboard. Such a shame!
Buy something else
Like little squares of flavoured concrete. No one liked them, binned.
Very nice
They were nice snack if you are hungry
Been wanting to try these but for me personally th
