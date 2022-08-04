Herdez Classic Taco Seasoning 25G

Perfect for chicken fajitas
This delicious seasoning is perfect for my chicken fajitas. It has a little bit of a kick but not over the top.
Big fan of all the Herdez range!
Made veggie tacos with this mix, using a mixture of chopped onions, black beans and cannellini beans. So tasty!
Authentic flavours
Authentic Mexican flavours...tried several similar brands of this seasoning and this one's my favourite.
Great Value, great flavour!
I used this on chicken, marinated for a couple of hours and then grilled. Absolutely delicious, with a nice chilli kick! I will be trying this out on the BBQ next.
Great for quick and easy meals
Being vegan sometimes I struggle with finding quick, tasty midweek meals so I often jump on the Taco Tuesday bandwagon. This spice mix has been a fantastic addition to my crispy cauliflower tacos. I particularly like the combination of cumin and garlic, although it's the chilli kick that really boosts the cauliflower. I would definitely recommend this to anyone struggling with ideas for quick and easy meals.
Perfect Quick Dinner
taco tuesday has become a new tradition in our house thanks to these great products. they are so easy to use, really flavourful, cheap and a must have in our house now.
Packs a punch!
Definitely packs a punch, goes nice with chicken and I imagine it would go well with other meats too.
Very Tasty
I was a little sceptical with the small packaging, thinking it wouldn't be enough to add flavour, but wow it was so tasty and powerful. Added to chicken it gave a tasty kick, would definitely buy again!
100% the real taste
I am not Mexican, but I am Latina so I know the flavours that make Latin food, well, Latin. Trust me when I tell you, this is it. Used this seasoning to make beef tacos, and they were perfect!!! love this seasoning a few staple at home I think
Amazing product for a Mexican dish!
I loved this Herdez seasoning so much better than other alternatives. It is unique in flavour, and super tasty. I would buy this one again for sure as the garlic comes through nicely to balance the spice.