We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Herdez Classic Taco Seasoning 25G

5(19)Write a review
image 1 of Herdez Classic Taco Seasoning 25G
£1.20
£4.80/100g

Product Description

  • Bold Cumin, Garlic & Cayenne Chilli Peppers Mexican Style Seasoning For Tacos & Fajitas
  • Authentic Mexican style seasoning developed with Herdez, a Mexican family business with over 100 years of experience making Mexican food
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 2
  • For Mexican tacos & fajitas
  • No Artificial Colours and Flavours
  • No Added Preservatives or MSG
  • Free from Hydrogenated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 25G

Information

Ingredients

Spices (Cumin (19%), Chilli Pepper, Dried Garlic (12%), Onion Powder, Coriander Seed, Paprika, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper (3%)), Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Oregano, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • McCormick,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • McCormick,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • Get in touch: Herdez.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1260kJ814kJ
-301kcal194kcal10%
Fat9.2g8.6g12%
of which saturates1.2g2.5g13%
Carbohydrate30.9g2.1g1%
of which sugars5.0g0.5g1%
Fibre18.3g1.2g-
Protein14.6g25.6g51%
Salt14.06g1.13g19%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
View all Mexican

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

19 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect for chicken fajitas

5 stars

This delicious seasoning is perfect for my chicken fajitas. It has a little bit of a kick but not over the top.

Big fan of all the Herdez range!

5 stars

Made veggie tacos with this mix, using a mixture of chopped onions, black beans and cannellini beans. So tasty!

Authentic flavours

5 stars

Authentic Mexican flavours...tried several similar brands of this seasoning and this one's my favourite.

Great Value, great flavour!

5 stars

I used this on chicken, marinated for a couple of hours and then grilled. Absolutely delicious, with a nice chilli kick! I will be trying this out on the BBQ next.

Great for quick and easy meals

5 stars

Being vegan sometimes I struggle with finding quick, tasty midweek meals so I often jump on the Taco Tuesday bandwagon. This spice mix has been a fantastic addition to my crispy cauliflower tacos. I particularly like the combination of cumin and garlic, although it's the chilli kick that really boosts the cauliflower. I would definitely recommend this to anyone struggling with ideas for quick and easy meals.

Perfect Quick Dinner

5 stars

taco tuesday has become a new tradition in our house thanks to these great products. they are so easy to use, really flavourful, cheap and a must have in our house now.

Packs a punch!

5 stars

Definitely packs a punch, goes nice with chicken and I imagine it would go well with other meats too.

Very Tasty

5 stars

I was a little sceptical with the small packaging, thinking it wouldn't be enough to add flavour, but wow it was so tasty and powerful. Added to chicken it gave a tasty kick, would definitely buy again!

100% the real taste

5 stars

I am not Mexican, but I am Latina so I know the flavours that make Latin food, well, Latin. Trust me when I tell you, this is it. Used this seasoning to make beef tacos, and they were perfect!!! love this seasoning a few staple at home I think

Amazing product for a Mexican dish!

5 stars

I loved this Herdez seasoning so much better than other alternatives. It is unique in flavour, and super tasty. I would buy this one again for sure as the garlic comes through nicely to balance the spice.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here