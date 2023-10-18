Cherry Blossom Ready Wax Brown 85ml

Revive the look of your brown smooth leather with this colour-enriching liquid. This easy-to-apply product restores colour to worn-looking articles, making it perfect for rejuvenating scuffed leather which has lost its charm.

#Cherryconfidence We love shoes and nothing makes us happier than protecting or restoring the appearance of your favourite footwear. Since 1906, we've been protecting every step and we're now the UK's only shoe polish manufacturer. With a wide range of products for you to rely on, you can always have confidence in the Cherry Blossom brand.

Cherry Blossom is a trademark

Colouring enriching Revives appearance

Pack size: 85ML

Produce of

Made in Turkey

Net Contents

85ml ℮

Preparation and Usage