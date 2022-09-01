We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit 10 Peri Peri Flavoured Cheesy Slices 200G

4.8(11)Write a review
Tesco Fire Pit 10 Peri Peri Flavoured Cheesy Slices 200G

£1.20
£6.00/kg

One slice

Energy
208kJ
50kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

high

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ / 250kcal

Product Description

  • Processed slices made using a blend of cheese, palm oil and milk proteins, flavoured with piri piri seasoning.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cheese (Milk) (60%), Water, Palm Oil, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate), Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring (contains Milk), Milk Proteins, Sugar, Maize Starch, Chilli Powder, Red Pepper Flakes, Paprika, Green Pepper, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Paprika Extract, Citric Acid, Salt, Capsicum Extract, Lemon Oil, Smoked Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (20g)
Energy1042kJ / 250kcal208kJ / 50kcal
Fat16.7g3.3g
Saturates8.3g1.7g
Carbohydrate9.6g1.9g
Sugars6.8g1.4g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein14.9g3.0g
Salt1.70g0.34g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
11 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Deeeeeelicious!!!

5 stars

Deeeeeelicious!!!

Absolutely loved them great taste and brilliant on

5 stars

Absolutely loved them great taste and brilliant on my burger

Hot and desirable

5 stars

Did not add them to anything. Just used them in a sandwich. A bit on the hot side, but really tasty. Will be buying again.

These have some flavour!

5 stars

Cheese slices with some flavour & bite ! makes a change from the usual bland slices. Some like it hot, will buy again.

Excellent spicy cheese

5 stars

Excellent spicy cheese

Bite in, it's got a bite to it

5 stars

Love these. They go really well in a burger

Great!

5 stars

I love these! Despite that they're processed! lol They are very flavourful and added a lovely zest to my open faced burger (i.e. only bun base) and also clipped up into a little bit of salad. Really nice.

used in burger bun

4 stars

used in burger bun

Was spicy and delicious, used it on burger’s

5 stars

Was spicy and delicious, used it on burger’s

Really nice. Quite a lot of spice but made the bur

5 stars

Really nice. Quite a lot of spice but made the burgers so tasty. Will buy again.

