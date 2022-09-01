Tesco Fire Pit 10 Peri Peri Flavoured Cheesy Slices 200G

Deeeeeelicious!!!
Deeeeeelicious!!!
Absolutely loved them great taste and brilliant on
Absolutely loved them great taste and brilliant on my burger
Hot and desirable
Did not add them to anything. Just used them in a sandwich. A bit on the hot side, but really tasty. Will be buying again.
These have some flavour!
Cheese slices with some flavour & bite ! makes a change from the usual bland slices. Some like it hot, will buy again.
Excellent spicy cheese
Excellent spicy cheese
Bite in, it's got a bite to it
Love these. They go really well in a burger
Great!
I love these! Despite that they're processed! lol They are very flavourful and added a lovely zest to my open faced burger (i.e. only bun base) and also clipped up into a little bit of salad. Really nice.
used in burger bun
used in burger bun
Was spicy and delicious, used it on burger’s
Was spicy and delicious, used it on burger’s
Really nice. Quite a lot of spice but made the bur
Really nice. Quite a lot of spice but made the burgers so tasty. Will buy again.