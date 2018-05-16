We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New

Wicked Kitchen Strawberry Shake 250Ml

Wicked Kitchen Strawberry Shake 250Ml
£1.25
£5.00/litre

Each bottle

Energy
455kJ
109kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.1g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.4g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

low

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 182kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • High temperature pasteurised strawberry flavoured drink made with oat base and coconut milk with added vitamins and calcium, with sweetener.
  • Oat and coconut drink blended with strawberry purée for a fruity shake
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Oat Base (16%) [Water, Oats], Coconut Milk (10%) [Coconut, Water], Strawberry Purée From Concentrate (7%), Banana Purée, Chicory Fibre, Beetroot Juice, Calcium Lactate, Flavourings, Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Phosphate), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Carrot Concentrate, Algae Extract, Vitamin B2, Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach bottle (250ml)
Energy182kJ / 43kcal455kJ / 109kcal
Fat2.0g5.1g
Saturates1.5g3.8g
Carbohydrate5.0g12.4g
Sugars5.0g12.4g
Fibre0.5g1.2g
Protein1.1g2.8g
Salt0.11g0.27g
Vitamin D0.38µg0.95µg
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.12mg0.30mg
Vitamin B120.19µg0.48µg
Calcium60mg150mg
Iodine11.3µg28.3µg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
