Aveeno Baby Calming Bedtime Bath & Wash 250Ml

Aveeno is a brand to trust
A AVEENO Customer
I've just finished my bottle of Bath and wash and have it on my shopping list for next trip. Although it states for baby, Aveeno Baby products are suitable for the family... my kids are now 6 & 7 and they still use it. It's great for my legs too (dry/itchy) which I use along side the soothing relief. Definitely a must have product in any bathroom!!
Great
A AVEENO Customer
Great baby wash , gentle on the skin , it's feels fresh and smooth. Amazing on sensitive skin.
A Lifesaver
A AVEENO Customer
I feel really strongly about this review because my poor little baby was really struggling with eczema and this product has really helped his skin to recover. It is soft and gentle and smells amazing. Other bath products were irritating my baby's skin but Aveeno really helped moisturise it. I would (and have) recommend this product to other parents, particularly those who are keen to use gentle products
Fantastic
A AVEENO Customer
Fantastic, perfect for my skin, helps it feeling soft and nice , lovely smell , a bottle goes a long way so great value
Brilliant stuff
A AVEENO Customer
I use this when bathing my baby as it's one of the only things that doesn't effect or dry out her skin. It has a lovely soothing smell and I think it helps relax her before bed.
Sweet dreams
A AVEENO Customer
I used this on my baby, for the first time today and was very impressed. Just 10 minutes after baby's bath he was fast asleep. I needed just few squirts to make plenty of bubbles in baby's bath. It smelled really lovely.
Baby products
A AVEENO Customer
This was my first product I have tried for my first baby and I was so impressed by it because on his first days his skin was so dry and this really helped him a lot and improved it.The smell it's so nice and last long.It really helped him with some redness he had in his early months.
Excellent
A AVEENO Customer
Few drops go a long way,smells lovely, leaves babys skin,clean and soft, my hand too.
Since I've found this
A AVEENO Customer
This product makes bedtime routine easy for my baby. The smell is amaying and also the formula consistency. I don't want to use anything else on my baby's delicate skin! Even leaves my hands smooth after bathing.