Aveeno Baby Calming Bedtime Bath & Wash 250Ml

4.9(165)Write a review
£6.50
£2.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Aveeno Baby Calming Bedtime Bath & Wash 250Ml
  • Formulated to be gentle enough for baby's delicate skin, AVEENO Baby Calming Comfort™ Bedtime® Bath & Wash is blended with soothing natural oat extract, a soft aroma of vanilla and the calming scent of lavender, and helps calm your baby before bedtime.
  • AVEENO Baby Calming Comfort™ Bedtime® Bath & Wash's gentle formula is designed to preserve your baby's skin microbiome. It is pH-balanced, tear-free and leaves your baby's skin feeling clean, nourished and healthy-looking.
  • The AVEENO® Baby 3-step routine* is a clinically proven routine which helps your baby fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. It consists of warm bath, massage, and quiet time.*routine consists of bath, massage & quiet time. Tested on babies 7 months+, 1 week+ use
  • At AVEENO® Baby we carefully select high quality oats to preserve their protective, moisturising and soothing properties.
  • Specially Formulated for Your Baby's Delicate Skin: Hydrates & helps protect your baby's delicate skin, leaving it soft, smooth & feeling healthy
  • Moisturises for 24 Hours: Soothes and helps calm your baby before bedtime
  • - Formulated with Prebiotic Colloidal Oatmeal & Calming Lavender Scent: Contains the scent of lavender, known for its calming and relaxing properties & prebiotic colloidal oatmeal, which can support the growth of microorganisms naturally found in baby's skin microbiome.
  • - Paediatrician & Dermatologist Tested
  • - Ph-Balanced & Free from Dyes
  • © 2021
  • Pediatrician & Dermatologist Tested
  • For delicate skin
  • Prebiotic oatmeal & gentle lavender scent
  • Natural oat extract & gentle lavender scent
  • High Quality Oats
  • pH-balanced
  • With gentle fragrance
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-0001139], Aqua, Cocamidpropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Polyquaternium-7, Glyceryl Oleate, Lecithin, Coconut Acid, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Product and ingredients may change. Always check the label before purchasing and using this product

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to baby's body using hand, soft cloth or add to bath water. Lather and rinse thoroughly.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Santé Beauté France,
  • Campus de Maigremont 27100,
  • Val de Reuil,
  • France.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • www.aveeno.co.uk
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

250ml

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

165 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Aveeno is a brand to trust

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I've just finished my bottle of Bath and wash and have it on my shopping list for next trip. Although it states for baby, Aveeno Baby products are suitable for the family... my kids are now 6 & 7 and they still use it. It's great for my legs too (dry/itchy) which I use along side the soothing relief. Definitely a must have product in any bathroom!!

Great

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Great baby wash , gentle on the skin , it's feels fresh and smooth. Amazing on sensitive skin.

A Lifesaver

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I feel really strongly about this review because my poor little baby was really struggling with eczema and this product has really helped his skin to recover. It is soft and gentle and smells amazing. Other bath products were irritating my baby's skin but Aveeno really helped moisturise it. I would (and have) recommend this product to other parents, particularly those who are keen to use gentle products

Fantastic

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Fantastic, perfect for my skin, helps it feeling soft and nice , lovely smell , a bottle goes a long way so great value

Brilliant stuff

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I use this when bathing my baby as it's one of the only things that doesn't effect or dry out her skin. It has a lovely soothing smell and I think it helps relax her before bed.

Sweet dreams

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I used this on my baby, for the first time today and was very impressed. Just 10 minutes after baby's bath he was fast asleep. I needed just few squirts to make plenty of bubbles in baby's bath. It smelled really lovely.

Baby products

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

This was my first product I have tried for my first baby and I was so impressed by it because on his first days his skin was so dry and this really helped him a lot and improved it.The smell it's so nice and last long.It really helped him with some redness he had in his early months.

Excellent

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Few drops go a long way,smells lovely, leaves babys skin,clean and soft, my hand too.

Since I've found this

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

This product makes bedtime routine easy for my baby. The smell is amaying and also the formula consistency. I don't want to use anything else on my baby's delicate skin! Even leaves my hands smooth after bathing.

