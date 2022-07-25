John Frieda Vibrant Shine Colour Shine Conditioner 250Ml

J/F Vibrant Sh Colour Shine Cond 250ml

Instantly bring out the best in your colour, and add shine to all shades and styles with John Frieda's Vibrant Shine Colour Shine Conditioner. This innovative formula, with lightweight Rosehip Oil & Shine-Enhancing Complex, hydrates and smooths hair - amplifying glossy shine to bring out the best in your colour.

- SLS/SLES Sulphate-free and silicone-free - Safe for use on natural or colour-treated hair - Vegan-friendly

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Behenamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Esters, Erythritol, Parfum, Stearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Benzyl Alcohol, Lactic Acid, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Propylene Glycol, Glycine, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Malic Acid, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tocopherol, Benzoic Acid, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage