Tesco Sliced Spring Greens 200G

Buy this every week really pleased with it, if out of stock don’t buy anything else to take its place.
Fresh and tasty
This product is ideal not just for myself but for my tortoise too.
definetely buy this again
very good quality
Excellent addition to stir fry
Excellent quality as always, sliced just the right size. Great for stir fries and adding to smoothies.
No it was very tough, not at all nice. Won't be buying it again.
a lot more Stem than they used to have
i always but these for my tortoises, but recently they seem to get to the weight by including a lot of the stem, this never used to happen
Yes good quality Better in bigger quantities
I was very pleased with the sliced spring greens. They were fresh and had good flavour and a good green colour. I used them steamed with other vegetables for a main course with chicken.
Were fresh and lasted well
the greens were tender and lasted well in a fridge