We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sliced Spring Greens 200G

4.3(12)Write a review
Tesco Sliced Spring Greens 200G
£ 1.30
£6.50/kg
Clubcard Price

1/2 of a pack

Energy
129kJ
31kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.2g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 136kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced spring greens.
  • Ready to Cook Harvested by hand for a bold flavoured classic
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Spring Greens.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 mins 30 secs / 900W 2 mins.
Pierce bag in several places.
Place directly into the microwave.
Heat on full power.
Allow to stand for 1 minute.

Steam
Instructions: Total Cook Time: 8 minutes Remove all packaging. Place vegetables in a steamer. Steam for 8 minutes. Take care the pan does not boil dry. Serve immediately.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (95g**)
Energy136kJ / 32kcal129kJ / 31kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.7g3.5g
Sugars3.3g3.2g
Fibre3.7g3.5g
Protein2.4g2.3g
Salt0.03g0.02g
Vitamin C66mg63mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 200g typically weighs 190g.--
View all Spinach, Cabbages & Greens

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

12 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Buy this every week really pleased with it, if out

5 stars

Buy this every week really pleased with it, if out of stock don’t buy anything else to take its place.

Fresh and tasty

5 stars

This product is ideal not just for myself but for my tortoise too.

definetely buy this again

5 stars

very good quality

Excellent addition to stir fry

5 stars

Excellent quality as always, sliced just the right size. Great for stir fries and adding to smoothies.

No it was very tough, not at all nice. Won't be b

2 stars

No it was very tough, not at all nice. Won't be buying it again.

a lot more Stem than they used to have

3 stars

i always but these for my tortoises, but recently they seem to get to the weight by including a lot of the stem, this never used to happen

Tesco Greens

5 stars

It hits a little different, don't it? Know you miss the days when I was grippin' on it Know you're in a house tonight just thinkin' on it I moved on so long ago

Yes good quality Better in bigger quantities

4 stars

Yes good quality Better in bigger quantities

I was very pleased with the sliced spring greens.

5 stars

I was very pleased with the sliced spring greens. They were fresh and had good flavour and a good green colour. I used them steamed with other vegetables for a main course with chicken.

Were fresh and lasted well

4 stars

the greens were tender and lasted well in a fridge

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here