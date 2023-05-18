Garnier Ultimate Blends Kids 2 In 1 Apricot Shampoo 250Ml

Kids Shampoo blended with natural ingredients extract of Apricot & Cotton Flower - leaves hair smelling fresh & fruits Garnier Ultimate Blends Kids Shampoo for delicate hair. Our 2in1 Kids Shampoo gently cleanses and detangles. Your children's hair looks super-soft, shiny & tangle-free! Tested under paediatric & ophthalmologist control. Our hypoallergenic formula doesn't sting the eyes and will gently remove knots and tangles, caring for the delicate nature of your children's hair.

Garnier Ultimate Blends haircare products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Discover our best haircare products and wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day. Find your shampoo, conditioner or hair mask to match your hair type - for dry hair, curly hair, damaged hair and more! Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in: - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources. - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable. - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production. - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.

Discover our kids haircare range: Gently cleanses and detangles kids hair No tears, ultra-gentle kids haircare range Hair looks super-soft, shiny & tangle-free Tested under paediatric & ophthalmologist control No Silicones for a natural feel

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Polysorbate 20, Glycerin, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Laureth-8 Sulfate, Sodium Oleth Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, Magnesium Laureth-8 Sulfate, Magnesium Laureth Sulfate, Magnesium Oleth Sulfate, Polyquaternium-10, Salicylic Acid, Maltodextrin, Propylene Glycol, Disodium Ricinoleamido MEA-Sulfosuccinate, Gossypium Herbaceum / Cotton Extract, Citric Acid, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Parfum / Fragrance

Experience our ultimate bath time: wet hair, squeeze a burst into your palm. Lather up, rinse clean and enjoy the fruity fun! Not to be used for children under 3 years of age.

3 Years