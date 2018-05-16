Brewdog Punk Ipa Gluten Free 4 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Beer.
- By drinking BrewDog
- Your're having a positive impact on our planet
- Brewdog is the World's First Carbon Negative Brewery
- For every beer we make, we remove twice as much CO₂ from the air as we emit.
- We have also made huge investments across our business to reduce our overall footprint.
- And We Are Creating a Huge Forest in Scotland
- At 9308 hectares The Lost Forest will be the UK's single biggest peatland restoration and woodland establishment project carried out to date.
- Find out more about our wide ranging sustainability initiatives: brewdog.com/tommorow
- Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-G-056, GB-043-002
- Post Modern Classic
- United we Stand for Better Beer
- Fiercely Defiant and Independent
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients list in bold.
ABV
5.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store Cold.
Preparation and Usage
- Drink Fresh.
Name and address
- Brewed & canned by:
- BrewDog PLC,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland,
- AB41 8BX.
Return to
- BrewDog PLC,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland,
- AB41 8BX.
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|184/44
|Fat
|<0.1g
|(Of which Saturates)
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|3.2g
|(Of which Sugars)
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|<0.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.