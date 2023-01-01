Plantastic Millionaire Flapjacks Chocolate & Caramel 5 Pack
Per Flapjack (31g)
- Energy
- 580kJ
-
- 138kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.3g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.1g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 13.5g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.18g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1835kJ
Product Description
- Flapjack Slices with a Vegan Caramel and Chocolate Flavour Topping.
- Wow your taste buds with an explosion of flavours from gooey caramel, velvety choc, golden syrup, oats and other plant ingredients.
- So tasty, you'd never guess it's plant-based!
- Our recipes are plant-based and don't use ingredients from animals. They are made in a bakery that does handle other ingredients including dairy, so if you have allergies, please check the allergy advice.
- PEFC - PEFC™ Certified - Board from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, PEFC/16-33-1375, www.pefc.co.uk
- Plantastic trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- 100% Plant-Based
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Oat Flakes (31%), Vegan Caramel (28%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup (Golden Syrup), Faba Bean Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Flavouring), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup (Golden Syrup) (12%), Light Brown Sugar, Chocolate Flavour Topping (9%) (Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate)), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Tapioca Starch
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Milk and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best stored in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Contact Us:
- UK: 0800 022 3391
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: 1800 93 2814
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- WWW.PLANTASTIC.CO.UK
Net Contents
5 x Millionaire Flapjacks Slices
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Flapjack (31g)
|Energy
|1835kJ
|580kJ
|-
|437kcal
|138kcal
|Fat
|16.8g
|5.3g
|of which Saturates
|6.6g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|65.4g
|20.7g
|of which Sugars
|42.6g
|13.5g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|1.1g
|Protein
|4.4g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.18g
|This pack contains 5 portions
|-
|-
