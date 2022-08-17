Tesco Stuffed Vine Leaves 150G
One stuffed vine leaf
- Energy
- 127kJ
-
- 30kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.0g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.41g
- 7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 527kJ / 125kcal
Product Description
- Vine leaves stuffed with cooked seasoned rice.
- Tender & Sweet Vine leaves filled with seasoned rice flavoured with dill & mint
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Rice], Water, Vine Leaves, Fully Refined Soya Oil, Onion, Dill, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Mint, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 1 min 20 secs / 1 min
Place in a microwaveable container, heat on full power.
Allow to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Preparation and Usage
Eat Hot or Cold
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One stuffed vine leaf (24g)
|Energy
|527kJ / 125kcal
|127kJ / 30kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|19.3g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Protein
|2.1g
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.70g
|0.41g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
