We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Stuffed Vine Leaves 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Stuffed Vine Leaves 150G
£2.65
£1.77/100g

One stuffed vine leaf

Energy
127kJ
30kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

high

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 527kJ / 125kcal

Product Description

  • Vine leaves stuffed with cooked seasoned rice.
  • Tender & Sweet Vine leaves filled with seasoned rice flavoured with dill & mint
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Rice], Water, Vine Leaves, Fully Refined Soya Oil, Onion, Dill, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Mint, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 1 min 20 secs / 1 min
Place in a microwaveable container, heat on full power.
Allow to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat Hot or Cold

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne stuffed vine leaf (24g)
Energy527kJ / 125kcal127kJ / 30kcal
Fat4.1g1.0g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate19.3g4.6g
Sugars1.1g0.3g
Fibre1.7g0.4g
Protein2.1g0.5g
Salt1.70g0.41g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Olives & Antipasti 2 For £4.50

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here