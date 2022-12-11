L'oreal Paris Revitalift Glycolic Acid Toner 180Ml

L'OR/P REVLFT GLYCOLIC ACID TONER 180ML

84% agree skin looks renewed, and rejuvenated* Renew skin, reveal your glow The L'Oréal Paris Revitalift 5% Glycolic Acid Peeling Toner is a gentle toner designed to smooth skin texture and reveal glowing looking skin. Immediately skin looks refreshes, moisturised and smooth. Validated by dermatologists and formulated with 5 % Pure Glycolic acid, this toner combines the exfoliating power of glycolic acid in a gentle formulation, suitable for sensitive skin and effective on all skin tones. Watermelon extract works to restore a fresh, radiant quality. Suitable for daily use, 83% agree Skin has a healthy glow*. * Consumer Self-assessment, 97 participants. The exfoliating power of glycolic acid in a gentle toner.

Smooth skin texture and reveal glowing skin Immediately skin looks refreshed, moisturised and smooth Validated by dermatologists Effective on all skin tones

Pack size: 180ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycolic Acid, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Glycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Pentylene Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Citrullus Lanatus Fruit Extract / Watermelon Fruit Extract, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Panthenol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PPG-26-Buteth-26, Tocopherol, Bis-PEG-18 Methyl Ether Dimethyl Silane, Linalool, CI 14700 / Red 4, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Potassium Sorbate, Salicylic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z283669/1)

Net Contents

180ml

Preparation and Usage