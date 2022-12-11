We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

L'oreal Paris Revitalift Glycolic Acid Toner 180Ml

4.7(298)
£15.00

£8.33/100ml

84% agree skin looks renewed, and rejuvenated*Renew skin, reveal your glowThe L'Oréal Paris Revitalift 5% Glycolic Acid Peeling Toner is a gentle toner designed to smooth skin texture and reveal glowing looking skin. Immediately skin looks refreshes, moisturised and smooth.Validated by dermatologists and formulated with 5 % Pure Glycolic acid, this toner combines the exfoliating power of glycolic acid in a gentle formulation, suitable for sensitive skin and effective on all skin tones. Watermelon extract works to restore a fresh, radiant quality.Suitable for daily use, 83% agree Skin has a healthy glow*.* Consumer Self-assessment, 97 participants.The exfoliating power of glycolic acid in a gentle toner.
Smooth skin texture and reveal glowing skinImmediately skin looks refreshed, moisturised and smoothValidated by dermatologistsEffective on all skin tones
Pack size: 180ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycolic Acid, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Glycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Pentylene Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Citrullus Lanatus Fruit Extract / Watermelon Fruit Extract, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Panthenol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PPG-26-Buteth-26, Tocopherol, Bis-PEG-18 Methyl Ether Dimethyl Silane, Linalool, CI 14700 / Red 4, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Potassium Sorbate, Salicylic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z283669/1)

Net Contents

180ml

Preparation and Usage

A new daily gesture to use directly after cleansing and right before your moisture. With a cotton pad, apply morning and/or evening.Use SPF the following morning. Shake before use.

