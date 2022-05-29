We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Itsu Prawn Gyoza 12 Dinner Dumplings 240G

Product Description

  • Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with prawns & vegetables
  • For easy & Delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes
  • Eat beautiful
  • Ready. Set. Gyoza! Quick & versatile, these restaurant quality dumplings are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed in hundreds of dishes...
  • Little parcels of joy brimming with Asian flavours.
  • For an authentic experience and top quality ingredients, itsu have created our gyoza with experts in Asian cuisine CJ CheilJedang Corp.
  • New recipe
  • Ready in 3 1/2 mins
  • Updated allergens
  • Innovation with the leading purveyor of quality food of Korea
  • Made with sustainably sourced prawns
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Pack size: 240G
Information

Ingredients

Gyoza Filling (Prawn (Crustacean) (29%), Cabbage, Egg White, Mangetout, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Onion, Bread Crumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Cornflour, Sugar, Egg White Powder (Egg White, Acidifier: Citric Acid), Ginger, Seafood Glace (Seafood Stock (Cod (Fish), Shrimp (Crustacean) (contains Sulphite)), Corn Starch, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper Oil), Garlic, Iodized Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate, Yeast Extract, Sesame Oil, Ginger Powder), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For 5 gyoza
Serve & enjoy
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.

Hob
Instructions: - Add gyoza to pan of simmering water [do not boil].
- Simmer for 4-6 mins then drain.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: [authentic Japanese style]
- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on low/medium heat.
- Add gyoza & cook for 5 mins.
- Carefully add 4 tbsp of cold water, cover with any lid & cook for another 5 mins until all the water evaporates.
10 mins

Steam
Instructions: [recommended]
- Place colander/sieve above pan of boiling water.
- Place gyoza in colander/sieve, cover with any lid & steam for 8 mins.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • [Make your own dipping sauce]
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1/2 tbsp sesame oil
  • Serving suggestions
  • On their own [with a dipping sauce]
  • With vegetables/salad
  • In stir-fries
  • In soup/broth
  • With rice/noodles

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per: 100g/serving (5 gyoza)
Energy (kJ)607
Energy (kcal)143
Fat (g)0.5
of which saturates (g)<0.1
Carbohydrate (g)25
of which sugars (g)3.1
Fibre (g)2.2
Protein (g)8.9
Salt (g)1.4
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Doesn't taste like prawn, has ginger & chilli in

2 stars

I can't believe they put chilli in prawn gyoza... that's not asian at all. And many people don't eat chilli don't expect this ingredient. Don't taste like prawn, won't buy again

Ok, filling

3 stars

never had these before, so cant compare to others. they were ok, but not much flavour and expensive for 12, although they were quite filling. we had with sweet chilli sauce, not the serving suggestion one (which we made but didn't like)

Delicious!

5 stars

Its much better than i thought. Dont have to make my own now!

Tasty

5 stars

These dumpling were so tasty, lovely flavours with a hint of seafood sweetness . Great texture with thin skin and not fishy. Will buy again

Disappointing since new recipe

2 stars

I prefer the original recipe. Now tastes more like cod and tasteless filling. Used to be delicate. Now more stodgy. Not an improvement the new recipe.

Very good

5 stars

very tasty product and very filling as well. would definitely recommend it. bought it as part of a promotion

Nice

4 stars

I put them in a broth and i think i would have enjoyed them more with the crust formed by light frying.

Not great

2 stars

wasn't keen on these. mushed up filling which didn't taste like prawns

Tasty Dumplings

4 stars

I bought these dumplings on a promotion and they were perfect with our Chinese takeaway.

Very impressive

5 stars

Very easy to cook with a delicious fresh tasting filling. The whole family enjoyed these.

