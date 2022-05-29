Itsu Prawn Gyoza 12 Dinner Dumplings 240G

Doesn't taste like prawn, has ginger & chilli in
I can't believe they put chilli in prawn gyoza... that's not asian at all. And many people don't eat chilli don't expect this ingredient. Don't taste like prawn, won't buy again
Ok, filling
never had these before, so cant compare to others. they were ok, but not much flavour and expensive for 12, although they were quite filling. we had with sweet chilli sauce, not the serving suggestion one (which we made but didn't like)
Delicious!
Its much better than i thought. Dont have to make my own now!
Tasty
These dumpling were so tasty, lovely flavours with a hint of seafood sweetness . Great texture with thin skin and not fishy. Will buy again
Disappointing since new recipe
I prefer the original recipe. Now tastes more like cod and tasteless filling. Used to be delicate. Now more stodgy. Not an improvement the new recipe.
Very good
very tasty product and very filling as well. would definitely recommend it. bought it as part of a promotion
Nice
I put them in a broth and i think i would have enjoyed them more with the crust formed by light frying.
Not great
wasn't keen on these. mushed up filling which didn't taste like prawns
Tasty Dumplings
I bought these dumplings on a promotion and they were perfect with our Chinese takeaway.
Very impressive
Very easy to cook with a delicious fresh tasting filling. The whole family enjoyed these.