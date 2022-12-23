Encona Moroccan Harissa Marinade 220Ml

Brilliant on the grill
Brilliant, really good taste. Works great with chicken thighs straight on the grill. Will buy again
Water, Red Chilli Puree, Garlic Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Acid (Acetic Acid), Coriander Powder, Modified Maize Starch (E1422), Paprika Powder, Cumin Powder, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Dry Mint, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, for best flavour store in the fridge and consume within 8 weeks.
Made in the UK
220ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|442kJ/106kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|Of which Saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|Of which Sugars
|2.3g
|Protein
|1.6g
|Salt
|3.7g
