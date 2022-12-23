We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Encona Moroccan Harissa Marinade 220Ml

5(1)Write a review
Encona Moroccan Harissa Marinade 220Ml
£1.75
£0.80/100ml

Product Description

  • Encona Moroccan Harissa Style Marinade
  • Tastes that Take you Places
  • ...to the colourful streets of Marrakech. Our blend of red chillies, tomatoes and paprika creates an authentic fruity and fiery marinade.
  • A fruity number, cracking with chicken or seitan
  • Chilli rating - 3
  • Medium Spiced & Fruity
  • No added MSG
  • Vegetarian & Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 220ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Red Chilli Puree, Garlic Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Acid (Acetic Acid), Coriander Powder, Modified Maize Starch (E1422), Paprika Powder, Cumin Powder, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Dry Mint, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, for best flavour store in the fridge and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC.,
  • Herts.,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC.,
  • Herts.,
  • AL7 1HW.

Net Contents

220ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy442kJ/106kcal
Fat4.4g
Of which Saturates0.7g
Carbohydrate13g
Of which Sugars2.3g
Protein1.6g
Salt3.7g
View all BBQ, Burger, Pizza Sauces & Marinades

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Brilliant on the grill

5 stars

Brilliant, really good taste. Works great with chicken thighs straight on the grill. Will buy again

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here