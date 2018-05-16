We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Organix Apple Rice Cake Clouds 40G

Organix Apple Rice Cake Clouds 40G

Product Description

  • Organic apple rice cakes coated with apple juice & cinnamon
  • Join us for lots of tips, advice and recipes for every stage. www.organix.com
  • Fingerfood fun to explore and play, deliciously tasty in every way.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
  • Our organic ingredients
  • Rice 86.7%
  • Apple juice concentrate 13%
  • Thiamin (vitamin B1)* <0.1%
  • Total 100%
  • *Thiamin (vitamin B1) has no organic certification
  • EU Organic - BE-BIO-02, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • ORGANIX & No Junk Promise are Registered Trade Marks of Organix Brands Ltd.
  • Ideal fingerfood
  • Lighter, fluffier & meltier
  • I'm organic
  • No junk promise
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Gluten free
  • Flavour from fruit
  • Good to know: vegetarian & vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Rice 86.7%, Apple Juice Concentrate 13%, Cinnamon Powder 0.2%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic Certification

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: Gluten free.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Approx. 10 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.
  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (2 rice cakes)
Energy1647kJ/388kcal68kJ/16kcal
Fat0.8g<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate88.5g3.6g
of which sugars7.8g0.4g
Fibre0.6g<0.1g
Protein6.3g0.1g
Sodium0.03g<0.01g
Salt0.08g<0.01g
Thiamin (vitamin B1)1mg0.04mg

Safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

View all Baby & Toddler Snacks

