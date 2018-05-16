Organix Apple Rice Cake Clouds 40G

Product Description
- Organic apple rice cakes coated with apple juice & cinnamon
- Fingerfood fun to explore and play, deliciously tasty in every way.
- We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
- Our organic ingredients
- Rice 86.7%
- Apple juice concentrate 13%
- Thiamin (vitamin B1)* <0.1%
- Total 100%
- *Thiamin (vitamin B1) has no organic certification
- EU Organic - BE-BIO-02, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- Ideal fingerfood
- Lighter, fluffier & meltier
- I'm organic
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Gluten free
- Flavour from fruit
- Good to know: vegetarian & vegan friendly
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Rice 86.7%, Apple Juice Concentrate 13%, Cinnamon Powder 0.2%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic Certification
Allergy Information
- Allergy advice: Gluten free.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Approx. 10 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
Name and address
- Made exclusively for:
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (2 rice cakes)
|Energy
|1647kJ/388kcal
|68kJ/16kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|88.5g
|3.6g
|of which sugars
|7.8g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|6.3g
|0.1g
|Sodium
|0.03g
|<0.01g
|Salt
|0.08g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin (vitamin B1)
|1mg
|0.04mg
Safety information
SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
