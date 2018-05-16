New
Roastworks The Truth Coffee Beans 200G
Product Description
- Roastworks The Truth Coffee Beans 200g
- Our house blend and a timeless classic. We work with two outstanding producers to create this balanced, sweet and full-bodied blend, perfect for espresso.
- Acidity - 2
- Sweetness - 4
- Body - 4
- Roast Level - 4
- Taste: Dark chocolate, amaretto, caramel, balanced
- Brewing: Suitable for all brew methods including home espresso machines.
- Blend: This blend from Brazil and Columbia is the result of our ongoing mission to bring the most traceable and delicious coffees to market by working with progressive farmers and community projects.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
100% Arabica Coffee
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep bag sealed.Best before: See back of bag.
Produce of
Roasted in the UK
Name and address
- Roastworks Coffee Co. Ltd.,
- Unit 7 Blackdown Park,
- Willand,
- Devon,
- EX15 2FS.
Return to
- roastworks.co.uk
Net Contents
200g ℮
