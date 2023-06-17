Tefal Titanium Excellence 26Cm Grill Pan

If you’re looking for a pan that’s going to give you superb non-stick for years, is durably made and turns out delicious results whatever you want to cook – you’ve found it. Tefal Titanium Excellence has the UK’s longest lasting non-stick coating*. The new Thermo-Signal is our clearest ever way to indicate that the pan is at the right temperature to start cooking. Titanium Excellence pans are compatible with all hobs including induction. It’s made to Tefal’s exacting standards using our 100% safe PFOA, lead and cadmium-free materials. *Among non-stick aluminium pans v. top 10 competitors’ best-sellers, in volumes, based on abrasion test, independent data 2018.

