Tyrrells Lentil Crisps Sour Cream & Onion 80G

Never had these before but definitely will be buying them again. Really enjoyed them.
Great tasting lentil crisps
I really like the taste and flavour of these Tyrrells lentil crisps with sour cream and onion. They are a great texture and lovely and crisp. My family also enjoyed them along side the sweet chilli and sweet pepper flavour.
Flavour not for me
I've started eating lentil crisps in the last year and these weren't my liking. The sour cream and onion flavour just weren't for me but worth a try for anyone looking to try lentil crisps.
Not great
I didn't like these much. The chili ones are better.
Really nice taste
Tyrrells lentil crisps Sour Cream and onion First impressions on opening the onion creamy smell hits you smells amazing plenty of flavour at the right texture really taste the sour creamy onion good size pieces I've really enjoyed them and will be looking out for more in the future the packaging is a great design with all ingredients shown overall very impressed well done
Really nice taste
Great flavour
Full of flavour,great taste, my whole family enjoyed them, they are a great snack to have for lunch
A great substitute for crisps
I must admit I was very apprehensive trying these as I'm not a lentil fan but WOW they amazing. Crisp and flavoursome also a healthier options than normal crisps! These will now be are go too!!
Super!
I was happy to try Tyrrells Lentil Crisps in Sour Cream and Onion Flavour. They had a great crunchy texture and plenty of flavour. A great alternative to crisps.
Not your ordinary crisp
I had high expectations as I hadnt tried this flavour as yet. I was not disappointed. A perfect blend of tangy sour cream and punchy onion with crunchy lentils. Each mouthful got better without becoming overwhelming. Would highly recommend and borderline insist on everyone trying what is bound to be your new favourite snack