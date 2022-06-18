We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 

Tyrrells Lentil Crisps Sour Cream & Onion 80G

4.6(36)Write a review
image 1 of Tyrrells Lentil Crisps Sour Cream & Onion 80G

This product is available for delivery or collection from 18/07/22

£ 2.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Lentil snacks with sour cream & onion seasoning.
  • 30% less fat*
  • *30% less fat than standard potato crisps on average.
  • Magnificent Lentils
  • Our lentil crisps are made with deliciously wholesome lentils and no artificial ingredients (such as artificial flavours, colours or MSG).
  • Our signature Flavour
  • An exquisite crunchy crisp with the perfect amount of our splendid seasoning to tickle your taste buds!
  • Deliciously Light
  • Carefully crafted to contain 30% less fat than standard potato crisps on average.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark.
  • A perfect blend of tangy sour cream & punchy onion
  • We never use artificial ingredients such as artificial flavours, colours or MSG
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Lentil Flour, Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning [Whey Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Salt, Lactose (Milk), Sour Cream Powder (Milk), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Onion Extract, Rubbed Parsley, Black Pepper Extract], Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Sugar, Salt, Green Pepper Powder

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Soya, Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

2 - 3 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • FREEPOST TYRRELLS,
  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 0566110 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Mail (UK): FREEPOST TYRRELLS
  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.tyrrellscrisps.com

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy1967kJ/ 469kcal590kJ/ 141kcal
Fat20g6.0g
of which Saturates1.7g0.5g
Carbohydrate58g17g
of which Sugars3.4g1.0g
Fibre2.6g0.8g
Protein13g3.9g
Salt2.0g0.60g
2 - 3 servings per pack--
View all Sharing Crisps & Snacks

36 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Never had these before but definitely will be buyi

4 stars

Never had these before but definitely will be buying them again. Really enjoyed them.

Great tasting lentil crisps

5 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

I really like the taste and flavour of these Tyrrells lentil crisps with sour cream and onion. They are a great texture and lovely and crisp. My family also enjoyed them along side the sweet chilli and sweet pepper flavour.

Flavour not for me

3 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

I've started eating lentil crisps in the last year and these weren't my liking. The sour cream and onion flavour just weren't for me but worth a try for anyone looking to try lentil crisps.

Not great

3 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

I didn't like these much. The chili ones are better.

Really nice taste

5 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

Tyrrells lentil crisps Sour Cream and onion First impressions on opening the onion creamy smell hits you smells amazing plenty of flavour at the right texture really taste the sour creamy onion good size pieces I've really enjoyed them and will be looking out for more in the future the packaging is a great design with all ingredients shown overall very impressed well done

Great flavour

5 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

Full of flavour,great taste, my whole family enjoyed them, they are a great snack to have for lunch

A great substitute for crisps

5 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

I must admit I was very apprehensive trying these as I'm not a lentil fan but WOW they amazing. Crisp and flavoursome also a healthier options than normal crisps! These will now be are go too!!

Super!

5 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

I was happy to try Tyrrells Lentil Crisps in Sour Cream and Onion Flavour. They had a great crunchy texture and plenty of flavour. A great alternative to crisps.

Not your ordinary crisp

5 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

I had high expectations as I hadnt tried this flavour as yet. I was not disappointed. A perfect blend of tangy sour cream and punchy onion with crunchy lentils. Each mouthful got better without becoming overwhelming. Would highly recommend and borderline insist on everyone trying what is bound to be your new favourite snack

1-10 of 36 reviews

