Get More Vits B Vitamins Sparkling Apple & Raspberry 4x330ml

Low calorie sparkling apple & raspberry flavour drink with sweetener and added vitamins

B vitamins help you turn your food and drink into energy. B6 and B12 tackle tiredness, while thiamine and niacin get your metabolism going.

We've Got All the Vitamins with All the Taste

Less Than 5 Calories Per Can Natural Flavours Sugar Free Low Calorie Spring Water Daily Vitamins Six B Vitamins (100% NRV) Gluten Free Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 1320ML

Sugar Free

Ingredients

Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (Biotin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamine, B12, B6)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives