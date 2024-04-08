We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Get More Vits B Vitamins Sparkling Apple & Raspberry 4x330ml

Get More Vits B Vitamins Sparkling Apple & Raspberry 4x330ml

£4.50

£0.34/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Low calorie sparkling apple & raspberry flavour drink with sweetener and added vitamins
B vitamins help you turn your food and drink into energy.B6 and B12 tackle tiredness, while thiamine and niacin get your metabolism going.
We've Got All the Vitamins with All the Taste
Less Than 5 Calories Per CanNatural FlavoursSugar FreeLow CalorieSpring WaterDaily VitaminsSix B Vitamins (100% NRV)Gluten FreeSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 1320ML
B vitamins help you turn your food and drink into energyB6 and B12 tackle tiredness, while thiamine and niacin get your metabolism going
Sugar Free

Ingredients

Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (Biotin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamine, B12, B6)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

