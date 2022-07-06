We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Nestle Milkybar Dessert 2X65g

4(2)Write a review
Nestle Milkybar Dessert 2X65g
£ 1.50
£1.16/100g
Clubcard Price

1 pot =

Energy
410kJ
97kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 630kJ

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Dairy Dessert
  • Smooth and Creamy Milkybar White Chocolate Dessert. Enjoy milky deliciousness in a creamy, smooth and indulgent white chocolate crème dessert. Milkybar White Chocolate Dessert is an indulgent treat for lunchtime, snacking or in the evening.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Registered Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Milk is our no. 1 ingredients
  • Made with 65% milk
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk 65%, White Chocolate 15.8% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Cream (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Beef Gelatine, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Carrageenan, Flavourings, Emulsifier, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedUse by: see top of pack

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
  • 3030 Lake Dr,

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • www.nestle.com
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
  • 3030 Lake Dr,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24,

Net Contents

2 x 65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 65g Portion% RI* Per Portion
Energy630kJ410kJ
-150kcal97kcal5%
Fat7.9g5.2g7%
of which saturates5.1g3.3g17%
Carbohydrate18.4g12.0g5%
of which sugars17.0g11.1g12%
Protein4.4g2.8g6%
Salt0.18g0.12g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 2 portions---
RI's are a reference intake for daily amounts. Personal requirements vary depending on age, gender, weight and activity levels---
View all Mousse & Smooth Potted Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

My disabled son’s favourite, he absolutely loves i

5 stars

My disabled son’s favourite, he absolutely loves it. Really tasty and a great snack!

Not much for your money

3 stars

A very small dessert even for a child. Could do with being bigger for the regular price.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here