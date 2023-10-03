Rock Face Power Shower Gel 415Ml

This hard-working shower gel with an aftershave quality scent will give you a spicy fresh hit to kickstart your day. Just squeeze out the shower gel, rub onto your body and then rinse. Effective formulas with none of the hassle. It’s time to own your day. Our bottle is made from 100% post consumer recycled plastic and is fully recyclable.

Rock Face is Men's Lifehack to looking and feeling great everyday. We believe caring for your face and body should be hassle-free. That’s why we have done all the hard work so you don’t have to. Offering a range of products including Antiperspirants, Body Sprays, Skincare and Shower Gels. Every product contains our aftershave quality signature scents.

Vegan Friendly Long Lasting Scent Made in Great Britain

Pack size: 415ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Sodium Chloride, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Benzophénone-4, Caffeine, Disodium EDTA, Menthol, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Tocopherol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 15510 (Orange 4), CI 19140 (Yellow 5)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

415ml ℮

Preparation and Usage