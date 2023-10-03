We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Rock Face Power Shower Gel 415Ml
image 1 of Rock Face Power Shower Gel 415Mlimage 2 of Rock Face Power Shower Gel 415Mlimage 3 of Rock Face Power Shower Gel 415Mlimage 4 of Rock Face Power Shower Gel 415Ml

Rock Face Power Shower Gel 415Ml

4.7(67)
Write a review

£3.50

£0.84/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Rock Face Power Shower Gel 415Ml
This hard-working shower gel with an aftershave quality scent will give you a spicy fresh hit to kickstart your day. Just squeeze out the shower gel, rub onto your body and then rinse. Effective formulas with none of the hassle. It’s time to own your day. Our bottle is made from 100% post consumer recycled plastic and is fully recyclable.
Rock Face is Men's Lifehack to looking and feeling great everyday. We believe caring for your face and body should be hassle-free. That’s why we have done all the hard work so you don’t have to. Offering a range of products including Antiperspirants, Body Sprays, Skincare and Shower Gels. Every product contains our aftershave quality signature scents.
Vegan FriendlyLong Lasting ScentMade in Great Britain
Pack size: 415ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Sodium Chloride, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Benzophénone-4, Caffeine, Disodium EDTA, Menthol, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Tocopherol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 15510 (Orange 4), CI 19140 (Yellow 5)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

415ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just squeeze out the shower gel, rub onto your body and then rinse.

View all Shower

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here